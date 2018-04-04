Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Are Still Living Together After Split, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

The couple are adjusting to their new lives.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan crushed fans when they revealed that they had split on Monday night. The fan-favorite Hollywood couple had been married for nearly nine years at the time of the announcement but promised that they were still the best of friends throughout all of the drama.

According to an April 4 report by Us Weekly Magazine, sources are now revealing that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still living together despite the fact they have decided to pull the plug on their marriage. The insider reveals that they really love each other and continue to support one another by going to events. They even still “live in the same house.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been flying about Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s split. While “bitter” fights have been speculated as one of the reasons behind the split, some fans still believe that Tatum may have actually cheated on his wife with his Magic Mike XXL co-star, Amber Heard, who was engaged to Johnny Depp at the time.

However, the source says that what really happened between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan wasn’t at all scandalous. In fact, the insider says that their marriage simply turned into more of a “friendship” than a romance, adding that there was no “crazy drama or fighting” between the famous couple. It seems that while the pair were apart due to their work obligations, they simply realized they are better as friends than they are as spouses.

As many fans know, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan met and fell in love while working on the 2006 movie Step Up. They married just three years later and welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013. Tatum and Dewan made their last public appearance together at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in March, where they brought their daughter with them to the event.

In the pair’s joint statement about the breakup, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan confirmed that they would remain “best friends” and co-parent their daughter together, but they needed “some space” from their marriage. They also revealed they would not be commenting further on the split.