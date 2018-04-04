Joy-Anna Duggar Promotes Marriage Retreat With Baby Gideon, Responds To Criticism About Sharing Testimony

The Duggar husband responded to criticism that he and Joy hadn't been married long enough to give marriage advice.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and husband Austin Forsyth have been using their fame to promote Austin’s family’s Fort Rock Family Camp. The pair has already been criticized, as Austin’s family has famously hosted the Pearls, who advocate for corporal punishment. The couple, who have been married less than 11 months, also received criticism for the fact that they have tried to entice fans to come to the retreat and hear their testimony.

One Duggar critic wrote to the pair asking how they could have any kind of testimony about marriage, other than that it is “pure bliss.” Joy responded to the criticism, saying that no testimony is “too small” for the Lord. She also stated that although they haven’t been married long, she does struggle with feelings of inadequacy in speaking and will be using the time to speak about how the Lord brought her to Austin.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth also shared photos of her son, Gideon, as he was with Joy as she worked with Austin to help get Fort Rock Family Camp’s grounds ready for the retreat. Her older sister Jill, who was “her buddy,” responded enthusiastically to the photos, calling Gideon “my baby” with a string of heart emojis.

The Duggar family has faced criticism for the way the older children choose their partners by those who are not part of their tight-knit religious circle. The Duggar children’s courtship and engagements seem to be getting shorter and shorter with each passing year. In 2018, Josiah Duggar, Joy’s brother, announced that he was courting long-time friend Lauren Swanson. Less than two months later, he announced that the pair were tying the knot later this year, which seemed like a quick courtship even for Duggar standards.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth have known one another since they were very young, and Joy shared that she wasn’t too impressed with him at their first meeting. However, over time, they grew to have a fondness for one another and eventually began courting, followed by an engagement and marriage. The pair welcomed their son, Gideon Martyn, at the end of February. Though most Duggar women aspire to home births, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth was unable to do so, and instead, she was rushed to the hospital for a C-section.