Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split: Fans Think He Cheated On His Wife, Reports ‘In Touch’

Rumors are flying that Channing Tatum cheated on Jenna Dewan.

Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan, shocked fans this week when they officially announced their split via their social media accounts. The couple released a joint statement revealing they had “lovingly” chosen to separate as a couple and that they will remain the best of friends as they co-parent their daughter, Everly. However, the pair did not reveal what went wrong in their marriage.

According to an April 3 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, some Channing Tatum fans believe that the Magic Mike actor may have actually cheated on Jenna Dewan, leading to some big issues in their marriage.

As many fans may remember, back in 2014 while Channing Tatum was filming Magic Mike XXL, rumors began to circulate that the actor was cheating on Jenna Dewan with co-star Amber Heard, who was engaged to actor Johnny Depp at the time. Sources on the set of the movie claim that Tatum and Heard were “noticeably flirting” and that “everybody saw it.” Amber Heard and Johnny Depp later married and then divorced after abuse claims by the actress.

Meanwhile, Jenna Dewan has also been rumored to be very jealous of all of Channing Tatum’s female fans. During an event in 2015, Channing met up with fans, one of whom spoke out about the meeting on social media. The fan shared a photo of herself with the actor via Facebook and revealed that there are “things she would have done differently” if Dewan hadn’t been standing right there. When asked to elaborate, the fan revealed that Channing asked Jenna to go to the car, but she refused and stayed there to witness the encounter.

However, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s official statement tells a very different tale. The couple claims that there are “no secrets nor salacious events at the root” of their split, hinting that there was no cheating or any other scandals that led the couple to pull the plug on their nine-year marriage. The couple claims to still be “best friends” who realized they needed “some space” from one another.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have also revealed they will not comment further on their split and will likely also keep quiet on the cheating rumors as well.