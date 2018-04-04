El Chapo Guzman: Major Sting Operation Against His Cartel In Colombia

Eleven men aligned to Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel have been arrested in Colombia following a sting operation involving the nation’s Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the National Prosecutor’s Office. According to Reuters, the group was responsible for sending tons of cocaine from Alfonso Bonilla Aragon Airport in Cali to Europe, Mexico, and the United States.

Amongst those arrested were two air traffic controllers Jorge Jimmy Panchalo Calderon and Luis Armando Rivera, who had worked for several decades at the nation’s civil aviation authority. They reportedly worked in shifts coinciding with drug shipments. The group is alleged to have connections in the military, which helped to evade interceptions.

Its leader is believed to be Jaime Hernán Velasquez, also known as “El Viejo.” He was arrested in 2003 for drug trafficking and has reportedly run the network behind bars. The gang arrested was responsible for receiving and transporting cocaine shipments and conducting money transfers on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel. Numerous airports across Colombia are believed to have been used in the operation. One of the men arrested is alleged to have been involved in the Narcojet case involving over 1,000 pounds of cocaine flown from El Dorado Airport in Bogota to Farnborough, where it was found.

According to director of the national police, Jorge Nieto, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration also assisted in the operation. The planes used were reportedly rented from companies in Colombia, Central American, and some Caribbean countries.

The Sinaloa Cartel is currently under tremendous pressure from the U.S. government, which has made major arrests since the incarceration of its leader, El Chapo. The United States currently seeks forfeiture of his fortune. With a reported net worth of over $1 billion, not a single dime has been found.

El Chapo Guzman’s Sinaloa Cartel is notorious for using corruption, violence, and intimidation to grow its network. This has worked against Guzman’s legal representatives’ recent request for the names of jurors in his case not to be withheld. According to a report by the New York Post, hiding their identities and having them under armed guard gives a negative impression about El Chapo and works against his case and fair trial.