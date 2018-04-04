Kym Johnson Looks Ready To Pop In New Photos At 8 Months Pregnant With Twins

Former 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Kym Johnson isn't letting her huge growing baby bump slow her down.

Kym Johnson may be mere weeks away from giving birth to her and husband Robert Herjavec’s twins, but the supermom is not slowing down just yet. The Daily Mail reports that the stunning former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer was photographed by paparazzi this week, proudly showing off her huge baby bump as she continued to work at a Los Angeles dance studio.

The site published stunning new photos of the DWTS star making her way out of the dance studio in Santa Monica on April 3, where she revealed her ever-growing baby bump in all-black as she walked through the parking lot after potentially attending or leading a dance class.

The uber-talented 41-year-old, who’s thought to be about eight months pregnant with her and Robert’s twins, was all smiles for the cameras as she sported a tight black top and black pants, both of which hugged her bump. Johnson then teamed her all-black ensemble with a blue jacket as she made her way to her car.

The star wowed fans with the multiple candid photos published online, as her bump appeared larger than ever as she stayed active mere weeks before she and Robert become parents to their twin babies.

Johnson was photographed displaying her big bump just days after she and Robert officially revealed the gender of the siblings to the world.

Johnson and Herjavec confirmed the sex of their twins to the world with a party just last week, the Inquisitr previously revealed.

People reported that the couple – who first met when they were paired up together on Dancing with the Stars during Season 20 in 2015 – threw a baby shower in late March where they told their guests that they would soon be welcoming both a baby boy and a baby girl into the world.

Kym also spoke to the site about her pregnancy, revealing that she’s loved every minute of being pregnant.

“I’ve really loved the whole experience. I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen,” Johnson said of her pregnancy, which happened as a result of IVF. “It really is a miracle.”

Happiness ???? A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Mar 31, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Kym also told the site that she’d managed to stay pretty active during her pregnancy, which she proved by heading to the dance studio mere weeks before her due date.

The dancer revealed to People that she’d been doing prenatal Pilates twice a week during both her second and third trimesters, but she joked that she’d been finding staying fit and active a little more difficult as her bump has grown.

“I noticed a difference when I couldn’t get down on the ground,” Kym said of her changing body, adding that her “balance was a bit off and I was wobbling!”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr previously reported in January, Kym also revealed earlier on in her pregnancy that she’d been doing her best to stay active while giving out advice for other pregnant moms who were looking to stay in shape while expecting.

“I love doing Pilates because it really strengthens my legs without putting pressure on my tummy,” Johnson wrote on her blog as she dished out tips to other pregnant women, according to People.

Kym added that she wanted to stay toned during the nine months she’s been expecting her children.

“I also do some upper body strength movements, since I don’t want my muscle to turn to flab,” she said.