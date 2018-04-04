‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Ready For Baby No 4 After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Following Lowell's heartbreaking miscarriage last year, the couple recently confirmed that they are ready to have what will be their fourth child together.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are getting ready to expand the family once again. Following Lowell’s heartbreaking miscarriage last year, the couple recently confirmed that they are ready to have what will be their fourth child together. Will the Teen Mom star get pregnant once again in 2018?

Lowell has experienced a rough past couple of years. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Lowell went to rehab a total of three times in 2017, all for mental illness. The reality star has a history of battling depression, and doctors recently diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lowell kept her battle a secret for a long time but recently revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2017 that plunged her into a deep depression. The PTSD stems from the miscarriage but also from terrible childhood experiences.

In a recent chat with Kailyn Lowry, Lowell explained how going through rehab helped her deal with the depression and PTSD. The Teen Mom star admitted she is currently taking medications for her disorders and that doctors have really helped her turn things around.

Along with sharing her story about battling mental illness, Lowell revealed that she and Baltierra are finally ready to have another child.

“We definitely want more kids, especially after the miscarriage and stuff,” Lowell explained in the interview. “We’re kind of not rushing into things right now, because we were there, and then I had the miscarriage, and then I just went downhill, so I want to make sure that I’m healthy and happy.”

Things are going so well for Lowell and Baltierra that they recently heated things up on social media. The two exchanged a few sexually charged comments on Twitter over the weekend that left a lot of fans red-cheeked. At one point, Lowell had enough of the steamy back and forth and shared a half-naked pic of Baltierra for all the world to see. She then noted that she can’t wait to get home and “kiss that face.”

The exchange happened weeks after Lowell was criticized for sharing a topless pic of her daughter on social media. Many fans were upset with the Teen Mom star for posting the photo online where potential predators could see it. Despite the backlash, it’s clear that Lowell doesn’t care too much about what people think.

Lowell and Baltierra have known each other since way back in middle school. The couple exchanged vows in 2015 and share two kids together: Carly and Novalee. Lowell and Baltierra have not commented on when they are planning on having kids, though it sounds like there’s a chance she could get pregnant at some point this year.

Whether the pregnancy makes it onto Teen Mom is yet to be seen, but it’s good to hear that Catelynn Lowell is doing a lot better after her multiple stints in rehab.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.