‘Black Panther’ Is The Fourth Highest Grossing Movie In U.S. History, Poised To Surpass ‘Titanic’

'Black Panther' is only a couple of ticket sales shy from taking over 'Titanic' at number 3.

Black Panther has reached another milestone over the course of its weeks-long run in theaters. The Marvel film, after having been hailed the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time, has now reached ticket sales totals that are enough to make the four biggest domestic box office earner in history.

As of Monday, Black Panther’s earnings in the U.S. has reached $652.5 million, which is enough to surpass Jurassic World, which held the fourth spot with a domestic total of $652.3 million, Mashable reported. At the rate ticket sales are going, it’s also possible for Black Panther to top Titanic’s domestic total of $659.4 million and currently sitting at number 3 on the US charts. Worldwide, the Ryan Coogler-directed movie is pushing past $1.273 million after the three-day Easter weekend, according to Forbes.

With its current global box office receipts, Black Panther has become the 10th-highest grossing movie of all time, taking over Frozen’s spot. As the film nears the end of its run in theaters, the movie is expected to rake in an addition $30 to $40 million worldwide, which will push the film’s gross sales to $1.3 billion. Entering the elusive $1 billion club is a great achievement for a solo superhero films as only a few have done so, including Captain America: Civil War, Iron Man 3, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Black Panther has also been hailed the highest-grossing superhero of all time in the U.S. With $631 million as of March 25, the film has already surpassed The Avengers’ $623 million cume back in 2012. Interestingly, the Chadwick Boseman starrer has surpassed Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s domestic sales of $619 million.

The film, which also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett, has had a stellar run at the box office. It held the top spot at the box office for five straight weeks, undefeated by expected heavy hitters such as Tomb Raider and Wrinkle In Time. The last movie to achieve the same feat as Black Panther was James Cameron’s Avatar, which led the box office for seven weeks in 2009 to 2010.

Boseman is reprising his role as Black Panther/T’Challa in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.