Justin Timberlake Stops Concert To Make A Big Pregnancy Announcement

Justin paused his show to make a pregnant fan's dreams come true.

Justin Timberlake stopped a recent concert midway through to make a pregnant fan’s dream come true. According to The Blast, Justin put a recent concert in Detroit on hold after seeing a concertgoer holding up a sign that asked him to help her with announcing her pregnancy to the world.

The sweet moment went down while Timberlake was performing at Detroit’s Little Caesar Arena on April 2 as part of his “Man of the Woods Tour” when he saw fan Darcell Baxtresser holding up the sign as he sang.

He then stopped the concert and sweetly read out her request that asked, “Will you help me announce my pregnancy to my family?”

And Justin was clearly more than happy to oblige the fan’s request to give her a hand as he paused and announced the big news to the thousands-strong crowd.

“This sign caught my eye, I’ve got to stop the show,” he said, reaching out and taking the sign from the fan. “Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018.”

Justin even gave the unborn baby their first nickname, sweetly calling him or her “Baby Bax” after officially announcing the news to the world.

Timberlake – who is a dad himself to his and wife Jessica Biel’s almost 3-year-old son Silas – then added that the exciting baby news “deserves a toast” before he headed to the side of the stage to hand out a few shots to fans, though Darcell didn’t partake in the alcohol.

Darcell posted a video of the sweet moment to her Facebook account after the show, where she thanked the “Say Something” singer for helping her to reveal her pregnancy.

She captioned the clip showing Timberlake pausing his show on the social media site, “This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!! My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!!”

The Timberlake fan then added that having the former *NSYNC boyband star help her out was “a truly special memory I will forever cherish!! Thank you!!”

The very sweet moment came shortly after Justin and Jessica opened up about the difficult birth of little Silas, recently revealing for the first time that their son was actually born via an emergency C-section almost three years ago on April 8, 2015.

The couple confirmed the news in the book The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, where Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple said that the birth of little Silas was “anything but normal.”

Timberlake and Biel wrote in the book, “All our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section.”

“We arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock,” they added of the birth of their son.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Justin has also been open about his hopes to expand his family with his wife of around six years, as he teased earlier this year shortly before performing a medley of hits at the 2018 Super Bowl that he wants to have as many children as possible with the Sinner actress.

“I mean, I want to have as many as we can, if I’m being honest,” Justin said back in January, per E! News, when asked during a Beats radio interview if he and his wife are planning on giving Silas a little brother or sister sometime in the future.