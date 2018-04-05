Couple Arrested For Death Of Baby Who Suffocated In His Crib, They Were Warned Repeatedly, Police Say

A couple has been charged after allegedly allowing their infant son, suffocate to death in his crib.

People is reporting that Elizabeth Norris, 23, and Adam Brady, 30, were arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

The Georgia couple is being held liable for the death of baby Cassius who suffocated to death after falling asleep face-down on a plush pillow placed in his crib.

The medical examiner identified the infant’s cause of death as suffocation and attributed it to an inability to raise his head from the soft pillow in his crib and breathe properly.

The tragic incident occurred March 28 after Brady returned home after working a night shift at a restaurant. According to the 30-year-old man, he noticed around 5:30 a.m. that his three-month-old son was not breathing and tried to resuscitate him, all to no avail.

AJC.com reported that a preliminary autopsy showed that the baby died at 4:30 a.m. after being found flat on his face in a crib covered in blankets.

His father did not call police until 10 a.m., five hours after he had returned to the residence.

Newnan Police Deputy, Mark Cooper, on Tuesday revealed that the department had proof that the couple was aware of the risks of putting Cassius face down in a crib, but could not make it public as it was an ongoing investigation.

“We can’t release the proof we have because this is an active investigation…they were told multiple times about the risks. They had a total disregard for this child’s life and their neglect caused his death.”

The arrests did not surprise family members who told the Daily Mail that Norris and Brady deserved to be in jail. Norris’ family said she had been behaving strangely before Cassius’ death and when he died, her grief looked like it was rehearsed.

Norris’ sister, Kayla Henderson, told Fox 5 that the long pillow was Brady’s idea, adding that he had insisted that the baby slept better with the pillow even when he was acquainted with the risks of doing so.

Elizabeth Norris and Adam Brady are presently being held at the Coweta County Jail without bond.

They are billed to make a court appearance in December.

In 2015, Candice Semidey pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after accidentally suffocating her 4-month-old baby, per a report from New York Daily News.