‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of April 9: J.T. Confesses, Devon Changes His Mind, Ashley Doubts Kyle

While Victor's still in a coma, J.T. makes a startling confession.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 9 reveals that some residents of Genoa City are in for a big shock, while others try to unravel secrets. Victor (Eric Braeden) is still fighting for his life in hospital while his family try to cope without him. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) finds herself in a position of power, while Devon (Bryton James) may have a change of heart. J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) have some news to share, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finally opens up. It seems as if someone has also noticed that something is up between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case).

At the very least, it seems as if Victor’s near-death experience has brought his family closer. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick, Victoria and even Abby (Melissa Ordway) have come together for the sake of him. However, business needs to go on and Ashley will need to take over Newman Enterprises, according to Tarabelle’s Twitter feed. However, Young and the Restless spoilers, via Daytime Royalty Online, indicates that Ashley also becomes suspicious becomes of her nephew, Kyle (Michael Mealor). Y&R viewers know that not only has Kyle taken over Jack’s role at Jabot, but he was also in cahoots with Victor.

After an explosive fight on Thursday April 5, Sharon and Nick have a lot to make up for. However, according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers Billy (Jason Thompson) will take note of their growing bond. Perhaps Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has whispered in his ear about their ever-growing relationship.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 9 suggest that trouble may be looming for “Hevon”. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon are in the process of making a baby but it seems as if Devon may be getting cold feet. Devon will make a move that will shock Hilary. Could he be going back on his word or making new terms and conditions regarding the baby?

J.T. and Victoria share some news with Reed. Victoria has told J.T. that he needs help, and if he follows through they can still get married. It seems as if the couple will tell their son that they’re engaged. Other Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 9 tease that J.T. will make a stunning confession. There are several possible admissions he could make. He could confess to wanting to take Victor down with the help of Paul (Doug Davidson), or that he abused Mac (Kelly Kruger) or he might even tell someone that he is the one who pushed Victor down the stairs.

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 9 also state that Mariah will show her vulnerable side. Things seem to be getting interesting between her and Kyle, so she may allow Jack’s son to see a softer side of her. Other Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle will also try to find out Dina’s (Marla Adam) secret, according to Courier Journal.