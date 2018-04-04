‘Roseanne’ Spoilers: Get Ready To Meet D.J. Conner’s Wife, Geena

A familiar funny lady from ‘The Mindy Project’ joins the ‘Roseanne’ cast.

Roseanne fans have already met some new additions to the Conner family on the first two episodes of the ABC reboot, but there’s more to come. D.J. Conner’s (Michael Fishman) wife has been mentioned on the show, and it has now been confirmed that viewers will meet her later this season.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Roseanne executive producer Bruce Helford revealed that D.J. Conner’s wife will be introduced in an episode later this season when she calls her family while stationed overseas.

Helford spoke with THR.

“You’re going to meet DJ’s wife in an episode coming up this season via Skype from Afghanistan. We hope to bring her into the fold and bring her home, if not permanently, at least for a break to visit the family and see the interaction of DJ’s wife and daughter and Roseanne as well as DJ’s family with his wife’s family.”

Helford’s confirmation that D.J.’s wife will make an appearance this season comes after Roseanne executive producer Whitney Cummings confirmed the identity of the actress who will play the character. In an Instagram post, Cummings revealed that actress Xosha Roquemore will play Geena Williams Conner.

“One of my favorite episodes of the show was when DJ wouldn’t kiss the girl at the school play, so imagine my delight when we decided that once they became adults, DJ married her and that she’d be played by @xoshroq,” the Roseanne producer wrote.

Xosha Roquemore is best known for her role as Tamra on The Mindy Project. On the Roseanne reboot, she’ll play Geena, a character originated by Rae’Ven Larrymore Kelly in the original Roseanne series. Longtime Roseanne fans may recall young Geena from the 1994 episode “White Men Can’t Kiss.” In the classic episode, D.J. refused to kiss his classmate Geena in the school play because she was black. The episode was praised for its handling of racism.

On the Roseanne revival, D.J. Conner has just come back from serving in Syria with the army, but it was revealed that his wife Geena is still overseas. D.J. and Geena have a daughter, Mary (Jayden Rey), who has traveled back to Lanford with her father.

After the premiere of the Roseanne reboot, series star Michael Fishman confirmed that D.J. did indeed marry the classmate that he once refused to kiss.

“Yes D.J. grew up and married Geena! #Roseanne,” Fishman posted to Twitter after the first episode of the Roseanne revival aired.

Yes D.J. grew up and married Geena! #Roseanne — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) March 28, 2018

Roseanne star Roseanne Barr also confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that D.J. Conner’s 2018 family was a direct nod to the original episode “White Men Can’t Kiss.”

“That was something that I always wanted to do because of DJ not kissing a black girl [in Season 7]. So that’s important to me,” Roseanne told THR. “I like diversity, and it’s so much a part of the working class where it is not so much part of middle-class stuff. And I know so many people who have mixed families.”

Roseanne has already been renewed for another season, the 11th overall for the series. With any luck, Geena will come home to Lanford in the new episodes.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.