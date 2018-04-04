Eva Longoria Bares Baby Bump In Bright Orange Bikini And Thanks ‘Little Cabana Boy’ For Applying Her Sunscreen

Eva Longoria spent her Easter holiday soaking up some sun and showing off her stylish maternity swimwear.

Eva Longoria spent part of her Easter weekend lounging around in a bikini. The pregnant actress recently shared a few Instagram photos that were taken during her holiday celebrations. In one snapshot, she’s showing off her bare belly while relaxing beside a pool. Longoria revealed that she got a little help protecting her baby bump from the sun’s harmful rays.

People reports that Eva Longoria shared her Easter plans with her fans in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. She told her followers that she hoped to have “a nice, relaxing weekend.” Her poolside photo is evidence that she succeeded in this. In the image, she’s rocking stylish maternity swimwear that puts her baby bump on full display. Her vibrant spring bikini consists of a tiny pair of bright orange bottoms and a bandeau top with a large ruffle. A little boy is carefully rubbing sunscreen on her glistening baby bump while she lays back and basks in the sun.

“My little cabana boy!” Longoria captioned the image. “Thank you Diego! #HappyMonday.”

Diego is the son of Eva Longoria’s good friend, Alina Peralta. He makes occasional appearances in the actress’s social media photos, and he provides the 42-year-old mom-to-be with plenty of parenting practice. Last December, Eva announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband José “Pepe” Bastón. She’s pregnant with a baby boy, and Diego will get to meet his future playmate sometime this summer.

Diego isn’t the only one making sure that Eva and her unborn child get taken care of. The Overboard star recently told Parade that she’s been receiving lots of baby apparel from people who want to make sure that her little boy is just as well-dressed as she is. However, she doesn’t have anywhere to put her growing collection of tiny clothing. This is because she’s currently in the process of moving out of her Hollywood Hills home and into a $14.5 million pad in Beverly Hills.

In addition to switching abodes and getting prepared for her son’s arrival, Eva Longoria has been busy filming a pilot for Grand Hotel, an ABC drama that hasn’t yet been ordered to series. With so much going on in her life, it’s no wonder that she wanted to spend her Easter weekend relaxing with friends and family members. In honor of the holiday, she shared another baby bump photo on Instagram and cracked a joke about her egg-shaped belly.

“Happy Easter from my egg to yours!!” she wrote.