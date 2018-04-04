UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Quarterfinals: Liverpool Vs. Man City, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

The two English squads face each other in the quarterfinals of the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

English Premier League clubs Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC square off in the quarterfinals of the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League. The first leg is scheduled on Wednesday at Anfield.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+2. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Liverpool

The Reds have won five of their last six matches in the English top-flight as they settle for the third spot in the domestic league. Their most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on the road at Selhurst Park last Saturday.

Palace netted the opening goal of the contest with a penalty kick in the 13th minute, but Liverpool fought back with two goals in the second half, courtesy of forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, to complete the come-from-behind win.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp’s side advanced to the quarters of the Champions League after turning back the challenge of Portuguese club FC Porto, 5-0 on aggregate, in the Round-of-16. They settled for a goalless draw in their second leg meeting last month after carrying out a five-goal shutout win in the previous leg.

Mane unleashed a hat trick against Porto, while Salah and striker Roberto Firmino scored one goal apiece to complete the haul.

Klopp almost has a full roster at his disposal heading into this battle with Manchester City. Substitute goalkeeper Adam Bogdan is out with a knee injury while center-back Joe Gomez is sidelined by ankle issues.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. Rui Vieira / AP Images

Manchester City

The Citizens are comfortably on the top of the Premier League standings with a five-game winning streak. City thrashed Everton, 3-1, in their match on Saturday at Goodison Park with Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, and Raheem Sterling netting a goal each in the first half for head coach Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, the team defeated Swiss club FC Basel, 5-2 on aggregate, in the Champions League Round-of-16. City scored a 4-0 rout in the first leg of their series held at St. Jakob-Park with Ilkay Gundogan netting a brace while Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scoring separate goals.

The team lost the second leg at the Etihad, 1-2, with Jesus providing the lone goal of the contest for City.

Although he is listed in the predicted starting lineup, Aguero’s availability in this game is questionable as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Sports Mole:

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Bravo; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Odds

Here are the odds, per BT Sport:

Liverpool – 9/5

Manchester City – 7/5

Draw – 12/5