The third 'Avengers' film may have revealed that Tony Stark has used the Soul Stone to create JARVIS.

Anyone who has taken an interest in Avengers: Infinity War has undoubtedly started wondering about the location of the Soul Stone. After all, the sixth Infinity Stone has not yet been featured in any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. However, there is a possibility that the final Gem has already been hinted at since the first Iron Man film. In addition to that, the truth about JARVIS may have been teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In Iron Man, Tony Stark had already been making use of JARVIS even before he was abducted in Afghanistan. Robert Downey Jr.’s character also created the seemingly sentient robots Dum-E, U, and Butterfingers to help him around his workshop. Although fans are aware that the robotic arms were made by Tony while he was at MIT, the creation of JARVIS is a mystery. But did Avengers: Age of Ultron hint at the truth about the AI? As MovieWeb points out that Age of Ultron paves the way to Avengers: Infinity War, more clues about JARVIS may have been revealed.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark discovered that Loki’s scepter actually contains an artificial intelligence, and he immediately shares the discovery with Bruce Banner. Tony pointed out that the new AI is highly advanced by comparing its system to that of JARVIS. Interestingly, Tony’s own AI happens to be a particular shade of orange that has been associated with the Soul Stone in the Avengers: Infinity War promo posters.

The JARVIS and Ultron Systems in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ Marvel

JARVIS may no longer exist in the new MCU films now that Paul Bettany portrays the Vision, but some believe that Tony Stark’s other AIs, including Karen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, might be a product of the Soul Stone. There has been speculation that Tony actually has the Infinity Stone and may have used it to power his personal AI as well as his other inventions. Unfortunately, this could mean he is one of Thanos’ main targets in Avengers: Infinity War.

This Avengers: Infinity War shirt hints at Iron Man having ties to the Soul Stone.

It is still unclear whether Tony Stark actually has the Soul Stone, so it is important to take all information with a grain of salt. Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on April 27.