‘Avengers 4’ Movie Likely To Be Called ‘Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet’

The title for the upcoming ‘Avengers’ sequel has reportedly been kept secret as it may actually spoil the ending to ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’

Unlike the other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which have had their titles announced prior to their release, the title for the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Infinity War has strangely been kept under wraps. As reported by Digital Spy, the Russo Brothers announced last month that the upcoming movie won’t be getting a title just yet as it may actually be a spoiler for what will be happening in Avengers: Infinity War. The brothers had also teased that the title will be a big surprise for fans and that they should scare both new and old Marvel fans.

With Avengers: Infinity War already scheduled to hit theaters later this month, not a lot is yet known about its direct followup. What is currently known is that it will be hitting theaters on May 3, 2019. It goes without saying that there will be possible spoilers ahead, so fans who don’t want to spoil the upcoming film may want to stop right here.

As reported by IGN, the most likely title for the upcoming 22nd film in the MCU could be directly related to the comic book series that it is closely based on. Currently, the most likely candidate for the title of the upcoming movie is Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet, which was the title of a five-issue comic book series published in 2015 and a six-issue series published in 1991.

Russo Brothers Say Fans Should Be Scared of #Avengers4 Titlehttps://t.co/ylVNzDGSEQ pic.twitter.com/4kaCclb0eD — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 4, 2018

The title itself was previously rumored to be Avengers 3 before it was announced that it was going to be called Avengers: Infinity War. For a while, the movie was also reportedly going to be called Avengers: Infinity War Part 2, but that was quickly debunked as well. The main reason why Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet is the most likely title is that it does directly reference what will be happening based on both movies being based on the comic books. The reason why it might be a spoiler of Avengers: Infinity Wars is that it does confirm that Thanos will be successful in gathering all of the Infinity Stones despite all of the superheroes’ efforts to stop him.

This means that none of the fight sequences and struggles of the Avengers and their friends will matter in the upcoming movie, which might be a turn off for fans that would have already been aware of the ending if the title was previously announced.