Jenna Fischer Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Goes On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ In A Bath Towel

Actress Jenna Fischer went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing a bath towel. The Splitting Up Together star explained that she had a last-minute wardrobe malfunction forcing her to go to the show in a bath towel, according to the Huffington Post. She did put on a pair of blue denim jeans, heels, and diamond earrings to go with her “fresh off the spa” look.

Fischer is currently promoting her new TV series with ABC and was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night. Things apparently didn’t go according to plan as Fischer had to ditch the dress she was supposed to wear that night at the last minute.

The 44-year-old actress surprised everyone as she walked on stage in a white bath towel wrapped around her body. She also brought with her the burgundy dress she was planning to wear and placed it on the seat beside her.

Fischer explained she had some difficulties with the dress as she was putting it on. Unfortunately, she took her time prepping for the show, leaving her with little time to find something else to wear.

“I waited a little too long to get dressed and then my zipper broke and I panicked,” Fischer told Kimmel. “I am a Missouri girl and the show must go on.”

“I’ve never been more comfortable,” Fisher added. “I am mentally a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel and physically very comfortable.”

The Primetime Emmy Award nominee went on with her interview and answered questions from Kimmel about her new show Splitting Up Together and her co-star Oliver Hudson, who happens to be Kate Hudson’s brother.

The show tackles the concept of bird nesting. In the first episode, Fischer and Hudson’s characters decide to get a divorce. Instead of living separately, the former couple decides to “sort of” continue living in the family house.

Fischer further explained that to make their situation work, they will alternate between living in the house and in an apartment in the garage every week. The one in the house will be tasked to care of their children.

“It’s a thing now. It’s called, I guess, bird nesting. And it’s something that divorced couples are doing. So that rather than having the kids pack a bag each week and go to different parent homes, the parents alternate in the family home,” Fischer said.

“I know people who do this,” Kimmel responded. “It seems weird but it also seems kinda makes sense.”

Kimmel then shifted the topic to Fischer’s co-star. He asked if Fischer has met Hudson’s mother, veteran actress Goldie Hawn. She said she hasn’t but admitted she’s a huge fan of Hawn, particularly her movie Overboard.

Spitting Up Together also stars Bobby Lee, Dianne Farr, and Lindsay Price. It airs every Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.