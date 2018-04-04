Pregnant Kate Middleton Spotted Grocery Shopping On Her Own, Royal Expert Explains Why It’s ‘Strange’

The Duchess of Cambridge went out for a low-key shopping day, which came as a surprise to many royal fans, 'Daily Mail' reported.

Kate Middleton is set to give birth this month but that doesn’t stop her from doing her chores. The soon-to-be mother of three was spotted grocery shopping like a pro and even loaded the bags into her car — all while rocking her baby bump.

On Monday, the 36-year-old royal was seen visiting Waitrose supermarket in Norfolk for her weekly shopping, Daily Mail reported. Kate, who is currently on maternity leave, was photographed browsing the aisle of the store just like any ordinary shopper.

During her latest outing, Prince William’s wife kept a low-key look with her dusty-rose colored coat, black skinny jeans, and heeled boots. She was reportedly accompanied by a royal protection officer who was on standby nearby.

A fellow shopper, who was in the same aisle as the Duchess of Cambridge, managed to take photos of the pregnant royal as she checks some product and fills her cart with essentials.

Known for being thrifty, Kate even appeared to have purchased a plant of coriander or parsley, with a “25 percent off” price tag.

The onlooker also noted that Prince William’s wife used the Quick Check system, which allows shoppers to scan and pack their own purchases as they go through the store, before presenting a running total on a device.

Shortly after checking out, the same shopper spotted Kate at the parking lot where she loaded her grocery bags into her Range Rover while a royal protection officer stood next to her.

Speaking with the outlet, the woman claimed that seeing the Duchess of Cambridge doing what ordinary people usually do is a “surreal experience.” She also noted that the royal even gave a friendly “hello,” making her more admirable.

Meanwhile, royal expert Kelly Lynch explained why Kate’s latest outing is somehow considered “strange.” Apparently, it is unusual for members of the royal family to be seen doing their mundane everyday tasks in public, let alone be photographed and published, Express reported.

The expert noted that many British outlets have an agreement with the palace that they will not take or publish candid photos of the royal family in their private lives.

It is worth noting though that the Duchess of Cambridge has been known to practice a relatively “normal” routine, even before her marriage to Prince William.

“While no one (to my knowledge) has seen the Queen pushing her cart up the cereal aisle, Kate is no stranger to something as basic as grocery shopping.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child this month. The couple’s older children — Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2 — are reportedly excited to meet the newest addition to their family.