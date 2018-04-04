Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Still Planning To Work Together On Projects Even After Their Split

Over the last few months, the idea of Hollywood power couples has slowly been eroded as more and more fan-favorite relationships have seemingly fallen apart. On Monday, fans of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were stunned when the couple issued a joint statement which explained that after nine years of marriage, they were ending their romantic relationship. However, while they may be ending their marriage, this does not mean they are planning to walk away from their current business interests together. In fact, sources said to be close to Tatum and Dewan have shared the news that the former couple will, in fact, continue to work together.

According to a report from TMZ, while their married days may be over, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s business relationship is said to be as strong as it has ever been. Apparently, nothing will change for the former couple when it comes to their work, and in particular the joint business ventures they are currently a part of. Among their current projects is executive producing duties on a new series for YouTube Red called, Step Up: High Water. The YouTube Red show stars Petrice Jones and Lauryn McClain, with Ne-Yo, Naya Rivera, and Faizon Love joining them.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Still Stepping Up Together For Business Projects https://t.co/JvlGfTyI7m — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2018

On top of their work on Step Up: High Water, there is also talk of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan coming together for more Step Up projects in the future, as the franchise remains as popular as ever. It is being said that the former couple has no issues with each other, at least when it comes to business, which means they have no problem continuing to work together even though they have decided to go their separate ways when it comes to their romantic relationship.

It certainly makes sense that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan would continue to work together on Step Up related projects since they originally met on the set of the first Step Up movie in 2006. While their marriage may be over, the former couple will have a lot of interactions with each other since they will not only be working together, but they also have their daughter to think about as well.