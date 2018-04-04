Channing Tatum ‘Constantly Complained’ About Jenna Dewan, ‘He Got Bored,’ Reports ‘Radar Online’

An unnamed source told 'Radar Online' that Channing Tatum felt no action at home with Jenna Dewan.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan recently announced that they are separating as a couple, which shocked a lot of fans. However, to some of the former couple’s close friends, their breakup reportedly came to no surprise as the actor had been complaining about his estranged wife. In the statement that they released to People on April 2, the Step Up stars said that they fell in love years ago and nothing really changed. Unfortunately, they have to take “different paths.” But what was really the cause of their derailed marriage?

An unnamed source who worked directly with Channing Tatum told Radar Online that the 37-year-old actor got bored of his marriage to Jenna Dewan. According to the insider, the Magic Mike star “constantly complained” about her, and he felt like they were nothing like a couple but best friends. The actor reportedly told his friend that their once “passionate romance had lost its spark.”

The unknown insider added that Channing Tatum didn’t feel any excitement when he was home with Jenna Dewan. The couple had reportedly told their friends that they were taking a break from each other, but they knew it was for good. The source went on to claim that although the actor cares about his 4-year-old daughter a lot, she isn’t still enough reason for the couple to keep going.

“He said he was not getting any action at home.”

Jenna Dewan had previously told Health Magazine that her marriage to Channing Tatum isn’t perfect and that they also have disagreements. There were also days that they hated each other, but she said there are things that are great fits, especially when a couple can grow together.

On the other hand, Channing Tatum previously admitted to People that he was a having a hard time balancing his personal and professional life. In the 2015 interview, he said that it was difficult for him to “slow down” at work, but his daughter Everly was the reason that he had to make things right. He went on to say that having a family and a little girl “really makes things super clear.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan started dating on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up. They got married in July 2009 and share one kid together, Everly, 4.