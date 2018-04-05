‘Iron Man 4’: Here Are The Reasons Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Fourth Solo Marvel Film Might Not Be Happening

'Iron Man 4' has definitely maintained its mystery. But with the lack of updates, cancellation rumors have started to make its rounds on the internet.

Robert Downey Jr. may have been in the industry for three decades and have starred in highly successful films like Sherlock Holmes, Only You, and Chaplin, but his portrayal of Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man has instantly made him everyone’s favorite superhero. However, despite the success of the first three installments of his solo Marvel films, the possibility of Iron Man 4 appears to be bleak. So what are the reasons why people have started to lose hope that a fourth one might even happen?

The 53-year-old actor has been confusing fans in his interviews regarding Iron Man 4. One minute Robert Downey Jr. confirms that the fourth installment is definitely happening, the next minute he’s taking all his words back.

The existence of Iron Man 4 was first confirmed when Robert Downey, Jr. hesitantly told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2014 that the fourth installment of his solo Marvel film was already a done deal. However, the actor gave a totally different answer in 2016, saying that Captain America: Civil War was his “little ‘Iron Man 4.'”

As if that’s not enough confusion, nothing was said about Iron Man 4 despite Robert Downey Jr.’s earlier confirmation. With the lack of updates, cancellation rumors have started to make its rounds on the internet.

Divided We Fall… #TeamIronMan A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Feb 19, 2016 at 9:00am PST

Adding to all the heartaches of Iron Man fans, Robert Downey Jr. didn’t give a promising answer during his interview last year. The actor appeared to be more than ready to move on from portraying a Marvel superhero.

“Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base,” Robert Downey Jr. said at the time. “I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven (MCU movies) I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”

As a matter of fact, Marvel even made fans scratch their heads, wondering whether Iron Man 4 will ever happen when the motion picture studio launched their Phase 3 lineup and Robert Downey Jr.’s fourth film was nowhere to be found. However, there were three unnamed Marvel movies slated to be released in 2020, and fans have been trying to be optimistic that Iron Man 4 is going to be one of those unlisted films.

For the meantime, fans can still watch Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War when it hits theaters on April 25, 2018.