WWE News: Asuka Puts Winning Streak On The Line With The Miz In Mixed Match Challenge Final Results

Could 'The Empress of Tomorrow' continue her winning streak in the 'MMC' finals?

After Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live had ended, superstars Asuka and The Miz took on Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair, with plenty on the line. It was the final match for the WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge tournament which had started weeks ago. The latest match also carried with it another situation in which Asuka’s ongoing win streak was in jeopardy, as well as a preview of her matchup for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title.

According to ProWrestling‘s results report, the Mixed Match Challenge finals match would last for 13 minutes after the SmackDown episode had ended in Nashville, Tennessee. In the final moments of the match, Miz went for a Figure Four on Bobby Roode but Charlotte hit a spear tackle on Miz. From there, she put her own Figure Four on The Miz.

Unfortunately, due to the rules of the MMC, a male couldn’t win the match over a female opponent, or vice versa. Asuka was able to rush in and kick Charlotte to break things up. In the chaos, Bobby Roode tried for his Glorious DDT on Miz, but Asuka kicked Roode to prevent it. As Asuka took Charlotte out of the picture, The Miz completed Skullcrushing Finale on Roode to collect the big pinfall win.

This has been the best week of my life. My beautiful daughter, Monroe Sky, was born, I'm going to defend the #ICTitle @WrestleMania and TONIGHT @WWEAsuka and I win the #WWEMMC for @RDR_NYC. It’s hard to boo a hero. pic.twitter.com/twZwaQnEzt — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2018

Tonight’s victory means that Asuka keeps her winning streak intact ahead of WrestleMania 34 this Sunday. The WWE has been promoting this streak ever since Asuka’s days in NXT where she became the NXT Women’s Champion. Her championship reign there lasted for 510 days, which is the longest in the history of the women’s title for NXT.

After their win, Renee Young went into the ring to conduct an interview with Miz and Asuka. The Miz talked up how great his week had been with the birth of his new daughter Monroe Sky Mizanin, as well as this win. The victory means that Miz and Asuka’s charity, Rescue for Dogs, will receive a $100,000 donation.

In addition to that, both Miz and Asuka collect momentum-building wins heading into WrestleMania 34. The Miz is set to defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Meanwhile, Asuka will once again put her streak on the line, but this time as she takes on Charlotte one-on-one for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title belt.

It was reported that tonight’s final match of the Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch “peaked with 111,600 viewers.” It was also noted that this match saw Charlotte and Asuka in the ring very little, most likely to prevent fans from seeing too much ahead of their upcoming match on “the grandest stage of them all.”