YouTube Shooter Identified As Nasim Aghdam, A Vegan Woman With Strong Social Media Presence

The woman's name is Nasim Aghdam, and it appears she does not have a relationship with anyone at YouTube.

According to NBC Bay Area News, the shooter at YouTube Headquarters was Nasim Aghdam from South California. She opened fire on an outdoor patio, harming three victims before ending her own life. She was in her 30s.

The woman posted many YouTube videos railing against the company, saying that YouTube “discriminated and filtered” her videos, leading to less viewership. ABC News added that the woman had a personal website with a manifesto, which detailed her issues with supposed censorship.

The writing on her website is rambling, as she talked about dictatorship, profits, and people turning into robots. She posted screenshots as proof of YouTube’s censorship, blaming her declining viewership on the company.

“Be aware! Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics! They only care for personal and short-term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting the environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom and turning people into programmed robots!”

Also, it appears that the woman did not have relations with anyone on YouTube, as wrongly suggested previously. Some speculate that her shooting is due to her discontent with the company.

Her Instagram profile states that she was an “athlete Artist Comedian Poet Model Singer Host Actor Director Producer.” Aghdam also had a separate page based on veganism. She also had several YouTube channels, one in Farsi, Turkish, on Hand Art and one in English.

Dianna Arnspiger, a YouTube media operations employee, said that she did not recognize the woman.

“It was a big gun. I know guns, because my father was in law enforcement.”

Police now report that it was a handgun. SF Gate noted that some of Aghdam’s videos were graphic, involving animal rights. A video featured on her website shows a dog being boiled alive, while another shows a dog being skinned alive on Chinese fur farms.

According to Wired, misinformation about the shooter quickly spread after the incident. Some said the woman was a 30-year-old white woman, another said it was a man in full body armor.

There were three victims, and one man is critically injured. The victims include a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 27-year-old woman. The women are in serious condition and fair condition respectively, and all are being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, detailed the New York Times.