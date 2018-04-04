‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Fires Gloria, Newmans Discuss Victor’s Fate

Kyle settles in at Jabot and fires Gloria. Meanwhile, Victor is facing death and his family has to make decisions for him.

Kyle is starting to make his presence known at Jabot Cosmetics, and he gets to demonstrate his power by firing one of Jack’s people. Meanwhile, Victor’s health has taken a turn and death is knocking at his door. His family, however, is conflicted about what they should do.

Kyle’s Power Play

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) instructs Gloria (Judith Chapman) to change the name on the door. Gloria answers there is no need for that. Kyle emphasizes that he is the CEO and so she should do as he says, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com.

Then, Kyle asks Gloria about the information that Jack (Peter Bergman) did not share with the New York office. Gloria did not give it and questions Kyle’s right to take over Jack’s position. Kyle shoots back that he wonders why Jack even hired her and then tells he her that she is fired.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) confronts Kyle at the Abbott house. Kyle arrives to ask about Jack’s situation at the jail, but Ashley gets straight to the point and asks why he’s communicating with Victor. Kyle downplays his father’s discovery and tells Ashley he is just overreacting because Kyle was just unloading about how Jack has been treating him.

Later, Kyle informs Ashley that he fired Gloria. Ashley’s suspicions grow, and she tells him he should not have done it since he is just filling in for Jack temporarily. Kyle tells her they need to prepare for anything, including the possibility that Jack will not make it out of the prison.

Newmans Consider Victor’s Condition

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gathers Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) bedside at the hospital. She informs that their father has sepsis, and his organs could start shutting down, leading to his death. Nikki tells them Victor did not leave any instructions when it comes to this situation, so that leaves her to be the decision maker. However, she wants to their take on the crisis.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria thinks her father would not want to live like an empty shell should his health come down to that. She adds that she will respect whatever Nikki’s decision would be. Meanwhile, Nick says that perhaps their father did not leave any instructions because he wants to test them. Abby is terrified about her father’s condition.

RT to send your support to the Newmans. #YR pic.twitter.com/mZRGLXyrYq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 3, 2018

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.