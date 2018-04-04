Megan Fox Sizzles In Tiny Bikini On Hawaiian Beach With Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox rocks a string bikini while vacationing in Hawaii with husband, Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox sizzled in a tiny bikini on a Hawaiian beach while vacationing with husband Brian Austin Green. The couple looked happy and carefree as they frolicked on the sand.

The Daily Mail reports that Megan and Brian showed affection for each other as they walked on the Kailua-Kona beach. Exclusive photos of them were snapped by the U.K. news source. A glimpse of the couple on their getaway is seen below from the website’s Facebook page.

Megan Fox wore a multi-colored bikini that had a triangle top. The bottoms tied at the bottom with black strings. The swimwear showed off her tattoos on her side and back. She had her long brunette hair down and wore aviator sunglasses.

Megan and Brian got married in Maui, Hawaii, at the Four Seasons Resort on June 24, 2010. The Transformers star and 90210 alum have three sons together — ages 5, 4, and 19 months. Brian also has a 16-year-old son from his relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Fox, 31, and Green, 44, got engaged twice, once in 2006 and again in 2010. They had a three-year break in their relationship before finally getting married in Hawaii. Despite their rumored marital woes, the sexy couple appeared content and very much in love in the new photos. The lovebirds were the picture of romance on their tropical destination.

Fox was photographed applying sunblock then asking her man to spray her back. Green showed off his muscular body and tattoos while wearing a pair of dark blue swim trunks.

Looking the way she does in a bikini, it’s no wonder why Megan Fox is the face of Frederick’s of Hollywood lingerie. She often posts photos on her Instagram account of her modeling racy intimate apparel. As The Stir reports, Megan was heavily criticized for her line of lingerie being sold at Forever 21 stores. Many felt it was inappropriate for a celebrity mom to be selling that type of merchandise in a store whose main consumers are adolescents. Some viewed it as Megan trying to “sexualize young girls.”

Megan felt that her designs met the needs of Forever 21’s demographic and a partnership followed.

Maybe Megan Fox can introduce a line of bikinis that millennials and Generation Z would love as well!