Canelo Alvarez Mega Fight With Gennady Golovkin Canceled

The much ballyhooed and hyped May 5 rematch between boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will have to wait for another time. It is a decision that has caught many boxing fans off guard. However, it was far from surprising.

Bloody Elbow is reporting that Canelo Alvarez’s camp has canceled the huge fight with Gennady Golovkin. Thus far there has not been a significant mention of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin rescheduling for another date.

The reason behind the cancellation of Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin is due to a failed drug test (courtesy of ESPN) by Alvarez.

Clenbuterol was found in Canelo Alvarez’s urine sample in early March. Clenbuterol is banned in boxing. It is a steroid that aides an athlete in cutting weight.

Canelo Alvarez has been adamant about the fact that he ate contaminated meat in his native country of Mexico. It is widely known that clenbuterol is commonly inserted in animals in Mexico.

In March, Gennady Golovkin continued to state that he wanted the fight with Canelo Alvarez to take place. GGG went as far as suggesting that his rival was a cheater (courtesy of ESPN).

“It was pretty obvious when [Alvarez’s] muscles were all [enlarged]… and with the traces of injections, which were visible. Before the first fight, I knew he was not clean. I can talk about Oscar De La Hoya too. He is also not clean. He’s dirty.”

Bad blood between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin began brewing ever since GGG voiced his frustrations and called out his rival. Alvarez went as far as calling Golovkin a derogatory name, according to TMZ.

“I’m gonna kick your f**king ass… little b****.”

The verbal sparring match gave many people hope that the fight would go on despite of the failed urine tests.

BREAKING: Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from his rematch with Gennady Golovkin on May 5 #ssn pic.twitter.com/6DZ2f4sCGk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 3, 2018

If the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin does receive a new date, it will likely take place in September. Canelo Alvarez traditionally fights in the months of May and September. What is known now is that the bout between Alvarez and Golovkin will not take place on the original date.

Golden Boy Promotions, overseen by boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins made the announcement early on Tuesday. Alvarez versus Golovkin would have been a rematch of their epic 2017 battle. It was a close September bout that ended in a draw.

Because his urine samples have come out clean Gennady Golovkin can still fight on May 5. In fact, Golovkin still intends on fighting someone on that date.

Finding an opponent to be a late replacement for Canelo Alvarez will not be a difficult task for Gennady Golovkin. However, Golovkin will not see anywhere near the payday he would have had with his rematch against Alvarez. Also, negotiations on which television network will carry it can be tricky.

While it is unfortunate that Canelo Alvarez has canceled his May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin, there is a silver lining. Boxing now has a true rivalry.