Mackenzie Standifer Reportedly In Denial About Ryan Edwards’ Drug Addiction According to ‘Us Weekly’

Mackenzie Standifer is dealing with a lot right now. She recently confirmed she was pregnant after the Teen Mom OG previews showed her waving around a positive pregnancy test. Standifer and Ryan Edwards were married last year, and trouble has fallen upon them. Last week, Edwards was arrested at the home he shares with Standifer. It was related to a 2017 charge and he was booked and released on bond within a matter of hours.

There has been concern about a relapse among Teen Mom OG fans for several weeks now. Mackenzie Standifer has assured everyone that things were good with Ryan Edwards, but not everyone believes her. According to Us Weekly, Mackenzie Standifer is in denial about how serious her husband’s drug addiction is in general. She believes his sugarcoated version of the truth, but there is more than meets the eye, according to the publication.

Between the recent arrest and the two temporary orders of protection against Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer is going through an emotional rollercoaster. She is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, but they both have a son each from a previous relationship. Standifer planned to stand by her man from the beginning, but now, there is a lot more happening than she anticipated.

When Ryan Edwards went to rehab in Texas, Mackenzie Standifer went to be with him. He admitted to spending around $10,000 a week on drugs at one point. Standifer stayed in an apartment in Texas while her husband was working through treatment. Edwards did not complete the 30 days and left after only 21 days. He was out by Father’s Day last year, just in time to shade Maci Bookout on Instagram. Mackenzie has done a lot to remain by Ryan’s side, and the lack of respect between them has Teen Mom OG fans upset.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial for Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards. There has been some talk that when the Teen Mom OG reunion taped at the beginning of March, the staff begged Ryan Edwards to get more treatment and he refused. Standifer is about to welcome another child into the world and the chaos with Edwards isn’t helping her stay calm.