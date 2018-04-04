Beyonce To Release Jay Z Joint Album Ahead Of Coachella Performance, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Marking their 10th wedding anniversary, Beyonce and Jay Z are expected to drop their new album this week.

Beyonce has fans buzzing with the possibility that the singer’s new album, a joint collaboration with her husband Jay Z, could drop as early as tomorrow.

According to Hollywood Life, fans on social media have taken notes of some supposed clues that has hinted at the possible fact that a new album is coming before Beyonce headlines this year’s Coachella festival.

One of the obvious hints that fans feel is strong enough to justify their beliefs is that the “Formation” singer and her partner will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on April 4.

The number four has proven to be quite meaningful to the couple, and it’s been rumored for months that the next project Beyonce was to drop would be on the fourth of the month — at the time it just wasn’t clear which month, but given that April is the fourth month of the year, it would make sense.

One fan, as revealed by Hollywood Life, notes how Beyonce and Jay Z are very much known to drop new material before they begin to headline events or even announce world tours.

As previously revealed, the 36-year-old will accompany her man on the forthcoming “On The Run 2” tour, which is already said to be selling out so many tickets that promoters are looking to extend the dates for up to two weeks, with the way things are currently going.

Nonetheless, it wouldn’t make sense for Beyonce and Jay Z to perform music material that they’ve already performed together on their previous “On the Run” tour, which was held at a limited amount of stadiums across the world in 2014.

Beyonce is being extremely secretive with her forthcoming plans concerning the new album, her Coachella performance, and rehearsals for the upcoming tour with Jay Z, so it’s hard to make out what the singer has up her sleeves.

But releasing a surprise album wouldn’t be all that hard to believe, given that in December 2013, Beyonce unexpectedly released her self-titled album, which would go on to sell 4 million copies worldwide.

Fans are patiently waiting until tomorrow to see whether their assumptions and endless theories are right.