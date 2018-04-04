WWE News: The Undertaker Is Not ‘Scheduled’ To Wrestle At ‘WrestleMania’ – Will He Really Not Face John Cena?

Despite all the build-up, the 'Deadman' is not currently scheduled to have a match in New Orleans.

For months, fans have believed that The Undertaker would return to the ring for one more match and WWE has built it up as such but for now, nothing is scheduled to happen. John Cena has called out the legend week after week and everyone has believed that was all leading up to a match at WrestleMania 34, but is it? After last night’s no-show on Monday Night Raw, it has now been reported that The Undertaker isn’t even “scheduled” for a match at the big show in New Orleans.

While the rumors were one thing, there was a bit of realism brought to a possible return of The Undertaker when John Cena challenged him to a match. Now, he has done it week in and week out on Raw with everyone assuming the “Deadman” would show up last night to accept the challenge.

Well, it didn’t happen.

It’s kind of hard to think that WWE would have one of its biggest matches ever on a WrestleMania card without even being announced ahead of time. Cageside Seats is reporting that WWE didn’t announce it because they didn’t need the buzz for the event and the extra promotion.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, though, The Undertaker is not scheduled for that match with Cena on Sunday.

WWE

Despite the fact that Cena challenged The Undertaker to a match. Despite the fact that he has continuously called him out. Despite the fact that it would make not make sense to not have the match at WrestleMania, Johnson at PW Insider, by way of Ringside News, states that the legend is not scheduled to compete.

“I guess The Undertaker is going to surprise us at WrestleMania. I am told by people in the company…no-one has told me he’s scheduled to wrestle, but they have told me he’s scheduled to be at Mania. So…maybe, he’s going to have a face-off with Cena and they are going to use that face-off to build to something else. I don’t know.”

While Mike Johnson isn’t the end-all to what happens in WWE, it is interesting that his sources have not said anything about The Undertaker wrestling on Sunday. If WWE doesn’t end up presenting the match, the fans may end up rioting and be overly angry at the situation.

Of course, the company could be building up to The Undertaker not returning in his “Deadman” gimmick but returning in his biker gimmick as has been rumored. John Cena hinted at that very thing by saying Taker was a “dead man walking” during his promo on Monday Night Raw.

WWE

A number of wrestling personalities believe that very thing is what will happen in New Orleans on Sunday.

You dont spend 4-5 weeks of TV riling up a fan base to the return of a “character” they are clamoring to see…only to not deliver. That would be as bad a business practice as “bait and switch” However, they are “baiting” you w/ ‘Taker. The “switch” will be The American BA. https://t.co/jG082iPSol — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2018

WrestleMania 34 is looking like it will be a great event in New Orleans and the card is stacked from top to bottom and doesn’t really need any further star power. Still, it would be really strange if The Undertaker and John Cena didn’t have a spot in the line-up and a match for the fans to enjoy. The icon is likely going to show up without any doubt, but right now, he’s not actually scheduled to compete in the ring and that has many scratching their heads.