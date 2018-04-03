YouTube Female Shooter Was In Her 30s: Woman Knew Domestic Dispute Shooting Victim, Shooter’s Name Unreleased

The name of the female YouTube HQ shooter has not yet been released, but the woman in her 30s knew at least one of her victims.

The shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, has brought plenty of questions regarding the female shooter, as more information about the alleged shooter is being released to the public. As seen above, authorities in tactical gear appeared outside of the YouTube headquarters on Tuesday, April 3, in the wake of a woman opening fire at YouTube, a shooting that injured at least four people prior to the female suspect taking her own life. According to Raj Mathai‏ of NBC Bay Area, the woman who opened fire in the YouTube shooting was involved in a domestic dispute.

The female shooter was in her 30s, and lost her life to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Mathai reports that the woman approached people who were located on an outdoor patio in the dining area of the video streaming company’s headquarters around lunchtime and began to fire. Authorities report that the shooting took place at approximately 12:48 p.m. local time, when the YouTube patio location would have been crowded with diners.

As reported by CNN, the woman shooter knew at least one of her shooting victims. The Daily Mail reports that one of the victims was the boyfriend of the female shooter.

In the wake of the shooting, eyewitness reports are flowing in to social media sites like Twitter, with people located within 15 miles of San Bruno publishing their experiences with the YouTube shooting. The verified Twitter account of Todd Sherman noted that he ran out of a meeting and “looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs,” after hearing the rumbling of people running, heavy footsteps that he and his coworkers thought were the sound of an earthquake.

“Peaked [sic] around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front,” Todd wrote. “At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves.”

As reported by Bloomberg, other eyewitness reports of the YouTube shooting were published on social media sites.

President Trump tweeted his "thoughts and prayers" Tuesday for the shooting victims at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, a common response among public officials to mass shootings in recent years.

As Twitter users search for the name of the female shooter, which has not been released by authorities as of this time, Twitter reports that they are actively working to clean up false reports of shooter names being spread around their platform, as seen in the following tweet.