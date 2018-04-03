YouTube Office Woman Shooter Dead – YouTube Banned Gun Videos Before Patio Party Shooting At YouTube HQ Campus

The YouTube headquarters shooting appeared to take place on a patio during a party prior to a suspected female shooter suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound that took her life.

The female suspect in the YouTube headquarters shooting in San Bruno, California, is reportedly dead, according to CNN. Now, the network is examining the motive behind the unusual case, which happened after recent changes in YouTube’s policy regarding gun sale videos were made. A woman as a suspected shooter does not fit the profile of a mass shooter, but the network reports that the female shooter’s online profile will likely be highly researched by authorities in order to determine the motive behind the shooting.

YouTube recently addressed the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, by banning YouTube videos that would promote gun sales, as reported by the New York Times. Prior to the shooting at YouTube headquarters, YouTube announced recently that they would clamp down on videos that involve guns, with YouTube’s policy announcement getting backlash in the wake of the high school shooting on February 14.

Google owns YouTube, and the firm announced that it would no longer accept videos on the YouTube platform that would market firearms for sale or the sale of gun accessories and firearm assembling. The new gun policy was scheduled to go into effect in April. YouTube creators were notified that the new policy would address the “manufacture of firearms and their accessories, specifically, items like ammunition, gatling triggers, and drop-in auto sears.”

YouTube had already banned videos that instructed viewers on making guns shoot faster, which was the “bump stock” method that the Las Vegas shooter who killed 58 individuals employed. YouTube’s new policy received criticism from gun rights enthusiasts and came amid a time when school students planned walk-out protests against gun violence.

Female suspect in YouTube shooting is dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say https://t.co/25xSEpPUcB pic.twitter.com/0WSeA6gmuQ — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) April 3, 2018

Critics of YouTube’s new gun video ban, like the National Shooting Sports Foundation, called YouTube’s police akin to “censorship,” one that impinged “on the Second Amendment.”

YouTube’s ban on gun demo videos, as reported by Bloomberg, caused some gun-makers to choose to move to different video-sharing platforms. YouTube has been called a haven for some gun-rights supporters prior to the policy change. Searches like “how to build a gun” once resulted in approximately 25 million video results.

Whether or not the YouTube shooting had anything to do with a workplace grievance, a love triangle, a larger statement against YouTube’s new gun policy or any variety of other reasons is still being examined. The female suspected shooter suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CNN.