YouTube Headquarters Active Shooter: 30 Shots, White Adult Female Suspected In San Bruno Shooting [Videos]

A shooting at YouTube's headquarters involved a white female shooting suspect at the campus with 1,700 employees.

Police officers were spotted running in the direction of YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, as seen in the above photo from Tuesday, April 3. SWAT vehicles were seen as well. Authorities received multiple calls of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters, as reported by KRON4.

The reports of an active shooter at the headquarters of YouTube happened as several calls came in to 911 about the event, located at 901 Cherry Avenue. As seen on the Twitter account of the San Bruno Police‏, a tweet noted that there was “police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area.”

According to ABC News, the suspected shooter is a white adult female. There are currently at least four or five patients being treated at local area hospitals. Video of the event was reportedly captured, as police brought people out of YouTube with their hands raised, because they hadn’t yet reportedly determined the shooter. One victim who had been shot in her foot left the YouTube headquarters and ran into a nearby eatery with her injury.

Witnesses report hearing 15 shots fired, followed by a break in shooting and then hearing approximately 15 more gunshots. It’s not clear if the 30 shots heard by witnesses were shots from the active shooter alone, or a mixture of authorities engaging in gunfire with the active shooter at YouTube’s headquarters.

Snap Maps footage coming out of the YouTube HQ shooting. Crazy. Stay safe, tech. pic.twitter.com/v8F7ycotxw — Daniel Sinclair ???? (@_DanielSinclair) April 3, 2018

The total amount of victims is not yet known — nor is the identity of the active shooter. It also isn’t known if the YouTube shooter is in custody.

JUST IN: 'Multiple patients' hospitalized after reported @YouTube HQ shooting, officials say https://t.co/FNBrozuksO — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2018

The YouTube campus has been closed as authorities investigate the shooting that happened on Tuesday, April 3, at approximately 12:52 p.m. local time.

The FBI is monitoring the situation and the ATF is reporting that they will be assisting police in the matter.

MORE: A witness describes the shooting at YouTube HQ https://t.co/dIIQoAsoBM pic.twitter.com/ald1hMLGje — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 3, 2018

The YouTube shooting has caused a furor of tweets to be published after YouTube employees reportedly barricaded themselves inside the building as they waited for police to evacuate the building. ABC News reports that YouTube workers were instructed not to use their cell phones during the shooting.

The fact that the YouTube shooter is a female shooter is being viewed as unique, since most shooters in recent memory have been male.

More videos regarding the YouTube shooting can be viewed on Twitter.