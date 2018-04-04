Taylor Swift Snubbed By BFF Karlie Kloss, Who Revealed ‘Celebrity Friends List,’ Reports ‘ET Canada’

Without naming names, the model claims that she has 'built really amazing relationships--some that last, some that don’t.'

It appears that Victoria’s Secret supermodel Karlie Kloss has left her former BFF Taylor Swift behind, according to ET Canada, based on a recent interview the supermodel had with Porter magazine.

Although the 25-year-old American model had plenty to say about friendships, she coyly dished to the publication nothing about her relationship with Joshua Kushner, younger brother of first son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Quoting designer Carolina Herrara, “A woman who’s an open book is boring.” She explained that she prefers to keep her private life private, choosing not to dish on her nearly six-year relationship.

Nor, it appears, does she choose to discuss her boyfriend’s infamous sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump.

Instead, Kloss fans can assume a few things about their political stance, as Cosmopolitan reported that Joshua and Karlie together participated in the March for our Lives in Washington, D.C., back in late March, with Kushner reportedly donating $50,000 to the cause.

While she didn’t talk about the man that she met on June 6, 2012, the supermodel did talk about friendships, and how over the years, some have gone, and some have strengthened.

“I’ve built really amazing friendships – some that last, some that don’t.”

Instead of cataloguing what didn’t work, Karlie focused on those friends that she has formed a deeper, lasting bond with, stating “A couple have become some of the most important relationships in my life, in particular, those I’ve been in the trenches with, such as Jourdan Dunn, Joan Smalls, Toni Garrn and Lily Aldridge. We started as girls and we’ve grown up together, and I know if I need anything, I can call them up and they will be there for me, just like my friends from kindergarten.”

Yet, no mention of Taylor Swift, the ubiquitous pal that she has been most associated with for nearly four years.

four years ago today I met my best friend ⭐️???? I love you more everyday. pic.twitter.com/ccKC2cyLEM — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) June 8, 2016

Rumors of a split between the two besties have not gone by unnoticed. The status of the Taylor Swift/Karlie Kloss relationship has kept the Red Sparrow actress Jennifer Lawrence up at night. While speaking to the New York Times about her latest movie, Lawrence pondered out loud whether the two lanky blonds were still pals.

“I’d like to know what’s going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that’s the honest to God truth”

Seemingly surprised that no one has noticed that the integral member of Swift’s squad was missing, the Hunger Games actress revealed she has been thinking about this relationship–a lot!

“Is nobody else curious? It’s keeping me up at night. What happened?”

#marchforourlives A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Reporting on Lawrence’s concern about the famous friends, US Magazine chronicled the friendship and apparent disturbance in the squad.

Kloss and Swift first met at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2014. Swift was there as the performer, and the statuesque Kloss was modeling and wowing the audience.

Soon, the two attended the Met Gala together, and later, the pair graced the cover of Vogue.

Both homebodies, there were social media postings of the two, who shared their love of “baking cookies” or hanging at the supermodel’s cool place.

When Taylor was on tour, Karlie and other members of Swift’s squad joined the “Shake It Off” singer onstage for her 1989 tour.

The publication hints that perhaps the relationship went south when Swift wore a t-shirt listing her pals in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Names like Lena Dunham, Blake Lively, and her devoted husband Ryan Reynolds were listed, but it was noted that Karlie’s “name was absent.”

They point out that based on a couple of clues, it appears that Karlie Kloss was now friends with Katy Perry, Taylor’s nemesis.

At the beginning of the year, the model posted “her Love magazine advent video that showed her dribbling a basketball along with the caption “‘Swish swish.'”

“Swish swish” is a not-so-subtle hint. This is the title of Katy Perry’s “diss track” that is aimed at the “Style” singer.

A month later, the model was seen hanging with the American Idol judge, which according to the magazine, caused “Swifties [to] flood her Instagram with rat and snake emojis.”

Although Taylor Swift was not mentioned, it could be significant to point out that Katy Perry was also not mentioned on the list of solid friendships that Karlie listed to Porter.