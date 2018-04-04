Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Buffs Up For Baby Daughter On Instagram After Easter

Serena Williams uses down time to bond with her baby as her husband takes this time to buff up.

Serena Williams may be an all-time greatest tennis player, but her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is not something to ignore. This Easter, while the new mother enjoyed her downtime with her baby daughter and family, Alexis invested some of that time to get a good work out and make sure that he buffs up for Alexis Ohanian Jr. like he promised.

The 36-year-old tennis player has been trying to make a splash with her comeback after giving birth to her first baby, but things have not been going as planned. The original plan was to make her return known at 2018 Australian Open by defending her championship title. However, she pulled out of the tournament last minute.

“My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way’,” she said at that time to BBC. “I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.”

Her show at Indian Wells was cut short when she lost to her sister, Venus Williams, and she crashed in the first round to Naomi Osaka at Miami Open. While some fans have been disappointed by her comeback, many critics agree that the expectations were too much.

“Did she come back too soon to be the Serena we expect her to be? Yes. Serena is essentially using the tournaments to play her way back into shape,” a critic wrote on ESPN. “For me, that’s such an act of vulnerability in a way that’s really interesting. In terms of her career, she’s done everything that she set out to do and then some. Now she wants to prove that she can be the best player in the world after having a baby. She doesn’t need to prove that.”

It looks like her road back to world number one has inspired her husband to bulk up as well. While the co-founder of Reddit is not known for his athletic pursuits, he certainly has been putting the time in the gym and is not afraid to disclose that to his Instagram fans.

Looks like his pact with his baby daughter is keeping him motivated.

Serena chimed in on her Instagram account to show just how much she is in support of Alexis.

Having such fit parents also means that Alexis Jr. also gets to take part in all sorts of activities. While she is just seven months old, she has shown that she likes to accompany her father to the gym, watch tennis and swim in the pool.

Serena Williams has not yet announced her next appearance on the court.