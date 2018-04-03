Watch Raptors Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

LeBron James & Cleveland take on the top team in the East on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Raptors vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage will be available as fans watch the two Eastern Conference contenders square off. Right now, Toronto owns the best overall record in the East, but only by a few games over the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, LeBron James and Cleveland are still clinging to the third spot in the NBA Playoff standings. A Cavaliers loss could dramatically impact their playoff positioning as the season draws to a close. Here’s the latest game preview for tonight with odds to win, points total, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Raptors vs. Cavs live streaming online.

The NBA season is winding down, and if the playoffs started today, then the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-30) would be the No. 3 seed. However, tonight’s games could change things up as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds at the moment are also in action. Ben Simmons and the No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets, while Victor Oladipo and the current No. 5 seed Indiana Pacers will play away against the Denver Nuggets. Should the Cavs lose tonight and Philly wins their game, it puts the 76ers into third-place overall for the East picture.

The Toronto Raptors still have some work to do as well. At 55-21 they own the best record in the East standings, but the Boston Celtics (53-23) are just two games behind them. Both teams have six games remaining on their schedules. Boston plays at Milwaukee tonight, and a win by the Celtics coupled with a loss by Toronto makes the distance between the top two seeds even less.

Despite the Raptors holding onto the spot as the best team in the East, they have stumbled a bit, going just 3-4 over their last seven contests. Meanwhile, the Cavs are 8-2 over their last 10 games. The two teams are considered a close matchup based on Odds Shark‘s consensus, with the point spread at “even” or a pick situation right now. The consensus points total is 222 points for the complete game. Keep in mind the Cavs have a few injuries going on for their roster with George Hill out, and both Kevin Love and Kyle Korver considered “questionable.”

Tonight’s Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Televised coverage will be featured on different channels or networks depending on one’s viewing region. In Toronto, viewers can watch on the TSN4 or TSN5 channels where available. In the Cleveland regions, the game will be on Fox Sports Ohio. All other U.S. regions will need an NBA League Pass account to watch the game live on TV.

To watch the Raptors vs. Cavs live streaming online, Fox Sports customers can watch the game on the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. For other United States regions, an NBA League Pass subscription, or purchasing tonight’s game individually, is the best option to watch live as all of the NBA action takes place.