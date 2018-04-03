‘Alaskan Bush People’ News: Source Says Noah Brown Wants Babies Soon, According To ‘Radar Online’

The viewers are really missing getting to see Noah Brown and the rest of the family on Alaskan Bush People. Now, Radar Online is sharing that a source says there may be babies coming for the Brown family soon. Noah is doing great with Rhain, and it sounds like babies are on their mind already. This is going to be a fun time for the family if they can all learn to get along.

Noah and Rhain are engaged and plan on getting married later this year. She is not to be confused with his sister Rain. They have the same name, but it is spelled a bit different. The couple just had a pre-wedding meet-and-greet in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. A source close to the couple says that less than 20 people were there. It sounds like it wasn’t a big event, and the cameras don’t seem to be rolling on this family right now. The source said that Noah’s parents and siblings were not there. They haven’t all been getting along well lately from the sound of it.

They had a potluck dinner, and guests got to see Noah reenact his proposal. Fans would love to get to see that, but a video hasn’t been leaked of it. It is difficult for fans to get updates on the family without Alaskan Bush People airing. Rhain already has her dress ready for their big day as well.

The source shared that Noah and Rhain told the group that they want to start having babies soon. It sounds like a wedding will happen, and then it won’t be surprising at all to hear that a baby is on the way for these two. Noah and Rhain even said that they want three children. It doesn’t sound like a baby is on the way just yet. However, they could announce big news soon.

At this time, it hasn’t been confirmed if Alaskan Bush People will be back for more seasons. The fans would love to see more of the Brown family on Discovery, so hopefully, they will decide on a new season or at least a special with updates soon.