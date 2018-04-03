Dax Shepard And Zach Braff Celebrate ‘The Messiness Of Being Human’ With The Armchair Expert Podcast

In the latest episode of his podcast, actor Dax Shepard teamed up with actor Zach Braff for a very funny episode.

Dax Shepard is an actor that’s best known for his work on the TV shows Punk’d and Parenthood, and his starring turns in the films Without a Paddle, Let’s Go to Prison, and CHiPS.

Now, he can add a new title to his impressive resume: podcaster.

With the Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard is inviting some of his favorite famous friends to sit on his couch and ruminate about some of their favorite topics. Naturally, for his debut episode, Shepard had his gorgeous wife, the actress Kristen Bell, as his special guest.

He followed it up with some equally impressive guests, including Jimmy Kimmel, Joy Bryant, Ellen DeGeneres, Ashton Kutcher (the creator of Punk’d turned serial entrepreneur), Adam Scott, and Pete Wentz.

His most recent episode, however, featured Scrubs actor Zach Braff, who as of late has been getting recognition for his work on the Netflix series BoJack Horseman, and for his upcoming show Alex, Inc., where he serves as the executive producer and director in addition to the star of the show.

Dax Shepard and Zach Braff seem to have a great time on the Armchair Expert podcast, whose episode is entitled “the doppelgänger episode.” On this episode, the duo joke about being mistaken for the other (!), and they claim that the reason they’re mistaken for each other is that they both share a love of both Brad Pitt and Natalie Portman.

Please enjoy today’s doppelgänger episode with my long lost separated at birth twin, @zachbraff. ❤️ https://t.co/k92boAdGKn pic.twitter.com/14jtiqgQiR — Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) April 2, 2018

Later on in the episode, Zach talks about his experience growing up with parents that were therapists, while Dax talks about his so-called “Shaun of the Dead experience.”

Other topics are also covered in this podcast, including the struggles of dating a writer (though it remains to be seen if dating Zach Braff is indeed a “struggle”), and both talk about what it’s like to “date out of their league” (referring, of course, to their significant others both past and present).

The episode closes out with Dax Shepard doing his Mike Tyson imitation, which is very funny (and accurate!) indeed.

Who is Who in the picture?!?!? Check out @ArmchairExpPod today to find out! *clue one of the persons is @zachbraff pic.twitter.com/xgVaPTUs5j — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) April 2, 2018

Shepard claims that he put together the Armchair Expert podcast because he was interested in “the messiness of being human,” and cited his credentials as an actor, his anthropology degree, and his sobriety as making him uniquely qualified for this podcast.

New episodes of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard release every Monday on iTunes.