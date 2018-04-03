Zach And Tori Roloff Talk Parenthood: ‘Little People, Big World’ Couple Concerned About Son’s Dwarfism

The couple says it does not want to panic, but instead focus on positive aspects of parenthood.

Little People, Big World fans will see Zach and Tori Roloff navigate parenthood when the show resumes Tuesday night. TLC gave viewers a sneak peek at the couple’s first weeks as parents.

Terming parenthood a “huge adjustment,” Zach tells viewers he loves being a father, but the first couple of weeks were rough.

“You know, I am up until 4 in the morning trying to put this guy to sleep, while she is getting some rest. I don’t do well like with little sleep,” he says in the first episode’s teaser, which appears to have been shot five weeks after Jackson Kyle Roloff’s arrival last May.

TLC cameras show Zach dressing Jackson while muttering how difficult it is to get the baby dressed. Tori wipes Jackson’s face before taking him out for a stroll, hoping to make the baby sleep. The teaser shows the newborn was clearly disapproving of his mother’s actions.

“For me the hardest part is the breastfeeding. It took everything I had not to quit breastfeeding,” Tori tells viewers.

The 26-year-old has reportedly been vocal about breastfeeding issues and even sought advice from fans.

“He had a hard time latching, but we stuck it out. Being a mom is really fun but it is exhausting, it’s tiring and it’s a lot of work.”

Last season of Little People, Big World documented Tori Roloff’s pregnancy, including Roloff family’s concerns that baby Jackson could inherit dwarfism. Tori gave birth through C-section on May 12, People reports. Last season’s finale concluded with Jackson coming home to Roloff Farms.

Before Jackson’s arrival, Tori and Zach chose not to reveal their child had achondroplasia, the most common of dwarfism, which Zach and Amy Roloff have. In the teaser, Tori voices concerns about problems their child could face.

“Do you think he is going to be like you and can’t lift his head till he’s 3?”

Achondroplasia is said to affect one in 15,000 to one in 40,000 babies, and accounts for more than 80 percent of dwarfism diagnosed every year. According to the National Institutes of Health, most children with dwarfism are born to normal stature parents, as the condition is not necessarily inherited.

Zach and Tori informed viewers there have been no LP issues during Jackson’s first month but feared that could change. Zach then describes his childhood problems, including respiratory illness and undergoing surgical correction of legs, besides multiple ear surgeries.

“If Jackson had to go through those things as well, you know, that’d not be good,” says Zach before adding the couple does not want to panic just yet, as every case of dwarfism is not the same.

The couple is focused on the positive, like celebrating Zach’s first Father’s Day. Tori tells her husband she has planned something special at Matt Roloff’s house and four generations of Roloffs will be at the gathering.