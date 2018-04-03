OnePlus 6 Release & Specs Teased With Speed To Rival Samsung Galaxy S9

OnePlus is looking to go head-to-head with Samsung when it comes to their latest mobile phone's speed.

The latest smartphone from Chinese phone maker OnePlus is looking to challenge one of their major competitors when it comes to processor speed. After OnePlus teased the possibility of a faster processor in their new OnePlus 6 smartphone, they have now confirmed that it will be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S9 models. If the price is right and the other features are there, they could have a major smartphone to rival the S9. Here are the latest details on what OnePlus revealed with regard to their newest phone and when the release may happen.

Just a day ago, OnePlus teased the “need for speed” in a very quick clip presented to consumers on Twitter. A day later, CNET reported that a more official announcement was made by OnePlus via their website forum. A post was submitted by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau called “Our Pursuit of Burdenless Speed” on the forum which touts the upcoming OnePlus 6 phone.

It’s mentioned that the new OnePlus 6 is set to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, which is exactly what the new S9 phones from Samsung currently have inside. In addition, the OnePlus 6 specs confirm up to 256 gigabytes of built-in storage. The new device will be an upgrade from the phone maker’s previous model, the 5T, seen below.

Thanks for the support! Your help made the success of the #OnePlus5T possible. https://t.co/En20b3nOSS pic.twitter.com/qhFn41Luib — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 26, 2018

One excerpt from the forum post gives background on OnePlus’ mission with the new speed specs.

“Fast is not just about shorter loading times or top download speeds, any OEM can achieve high numbers in one or two metrics. Fast is about creating a lasting impression of speed and smoothness, throughout all-day use, whether you’re recording 4K video or browsing Facebook. Fast is about ensuring there is less than a 1/1000 percent likelihood of your phone freezing, even under constant heavy use. To us, it’s about setting a higher standard.”

The new Samsung Galaxy S9 phones have officially been available in the United States since mid-March, with availability in Asian countries as well. Prices in the states ranged from $700 to $900 for the newest device with speculation that OnePlus’ new phone will be less expensive than that. Most of the reviews that came in for the new model of Galaxy phone were favorable, with the Verge giving it an 8.5 out of 10 in their write-up.

The latest model of the OnePlus phone is the 5T model, which offers “incredible power and speed” based on the company’s product listing. The OnePlus 5T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 optimized inside to keep it moving quickly, but the new 6 models will clearly outdo that. Of course, their performance will be tested and reviewed with more scrutiny once the actual phones are in people’s hands.

As of right now, OnePlus 6 hasn’t been given an official release date or price. However, CNET’s rumors report indicated that the new smartphone will probably launch sometime this summer and an official announcement could come this month. That still gives Samsung several months ahead of their competitor.

Still, it appears based on the latest confirmations that OnePlus could catch up with Samsung at some point by continuing to offer similar or better speed in a lower-priced smartphone.