‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Twisted Plan To Punish Liam – Takes Everything From His Son

Spencer tycoon lied to Liam with insincere apology and is secretly plotting payback.

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from a recent interview with Don Diamont in CBS Soaps in Depth reveal that the warm and fuzzy moment that Bill shared with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) after his confession was a one-off and things won’t stay civil between them for long. After Bill is out of the hospital and feels the fallout from the shooting and sees Liam’s recent life choices, he’ll snap and decide that Liam must be punished even if it’s not by the LAPD.

Bill’s Not Sorry For Long

Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that Bill apologized to Liam and said he was sorry for the pain he’d caused him, but any remorse Bill feels will be fleeting. Once Bill gets out of the hospital, things shift, and Bill decides he’s not okay with Liam shooting him, no matter what he might have done to deserve it. By Friday, Bold spoilers report that Bill is out of the hospital and getting settled at home with the help of Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears).

Justin has questions about the shooter and Bill keeps quiet that it’s Liam, although he’ll soon have reason to reconsider. If things stayed static, Bill might turn over a new leaf and try to be better, but the road ahead won’t be smooth. With Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) out of jail, he won’t waste any time coming over to gloat and mock Bill for trying to send him to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Ridge’s taunting is inevitable but other things infuriate Bill.

Hope And Liam Anger Bill

One of the reasons Bill was willing to turn the other cheek was because he thought Liam would get back with Steffy and settle into a happy family. But Liam can’t forgive Steffy, no matter what. When he looks at his wife, he sees Bill’s hands all over her, and it disgusts him. This week, B&B spoilers from a new CBS promo (see above) show that on Wednesday, April 4, Hope confesses her feelings for Liam and he kisses her passionately. It’s the start of a renewed romance.

Then, Steffy is shocked on Friday when she asks Liam to come home, and he shuts her down hard. The following week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central say that Steffy and Ridge discuss Hope’s motives. When Bill finds out Liam and Hope are canoodling, and he’s not reuniting with Steffy, Bill is outraged. Bill begged Steffy to choose him but was willing to let her go and forgive his son for shooting him to save Liam’s marriage. But if Liam chooses Steffy, Bill will explode.

Bill Disowns Liam, Claims Steffy And Baby

B&B spoilers tease that dialog on the Tuesday, April 3 episode foreshadowed what’s ahead for Liam and Bill. When Bill talked to Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez), he described the shooter as a stranger to him, someone he didn’t recognize and no one that he ever wanted to know. Those statements laid the groundwork for Bill to finish the job that he started with the disinheritance paperwork. The papers would cut both Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) out of Bill’s life and he’ll sign them soon.

After that, Bill can use Liam’s confession to convince Steffy to choose him or he’ll send Liam to prison. Of course, Steffy will do what she must to save Liam, even if that means marrying Bill and raising her child with him. Of course, Bold spoilers tease that Bill tampered with the paternity test and Steffy might be carrying his child. Don Diamont sat for an interview recently with CBS Soaps in Depth and shared that Bill will come out of this shooting ready to pursue Steffy with a vengeance.

Will Liam care if Bill takes everything from him so long as he still has Hope on his side? Will Steffy marry Bill to save Liam? Catch up on the B&B scoop for the week of April 2-6 and see how Liam might soon be a double daddy. Watch CBS weekdays for new B&B episodes and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.