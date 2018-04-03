Tori Spelling Dons Spandex And Thinner Look In Throwback Photo Wishing Jennie Garth Happy Birthday

Tori Spelling posts throwback photo of her and '90210' co-star, Jennie Garth, in wishing her a happy birthday.

Tori Spelling is seen wearing spandex in a fun throwback photo wishing her best friend and former 90210 co-star Jennie Garth a happy birthday. Daily Mail reports that the image was posted on Tuesday and shows Tori and Jennie wearing flashy 80s-style workout attire.

“Don’t ever underestimate women in spandex! Today is a very special day to me… it’s my BFF4LIFE @jenniegarth Birthday!” Tori Spelling captioned the image in part.

Tori went on to write that Jennie has been there for her through all of the hard times since their teens until the adult years. Jennie just turned 46 and Tori is 44.

As Beverly Hills 90210 fans know, Tori played Donna and Jennie played Kelly on the hit show. They were two blondes who always had a close friendship on and off-screen.

Other images posted by Tori Spelling show she and Jennie Garth spoofing a Charlie’s Angels pose as the two hold guns with their backs to each other. Other snaps show the pair during their 90210 days. One of the pics is from their older years, featuring Jennie holding a baby; she and Tori are wearing unicorn headbands that’s presumably part of a birthday celebration.

The throwback photos showcased Tori and Jennie’s enviable figures from their younger years. Their 90210 characters were always the fashionable and popular girls at West Beverly High School.

E! Online reports that both Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have experienced some major life changes “under the Hollywood spotlight.” Both have endured rocky marriages and family turmoil in addition to being tabloid cover stories. Tori told the E! last September that Jennie “completes” her and they can finish each other’s sentences.The actress/reality star said although she and Jennie are opposites in many ways, they complement one another. If Tori is struggling or feeling “weak,” she revealed that Jennie “builds” her up and makes her feel “confident and strong.”

Jennie has expressed her respect and love for Tori as well. She told E! that she thinks Tori does a great job raising her five kids and doesn’t know how she manages it. She dubbed her Wonder Woman for all the work she does.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have one of those rare friendships in Hollywood that can survive anything.