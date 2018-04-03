Kendall Jenner Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo, ‘Radar Online’ Reports That It May Be Due To Fillers

The model and reality TV star debuted an 'alien-like' appearance.

Kendall Jenner is one of the highest paid supermodels in the world, but since she belongs to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she also has work done on herself from time to time. Recently, the supermodel and reality TV star stunned her fans by debuting a new look, which resembled more of an alien than a supermodel. A photo of her look can be seen here.

Radar Online consulted with a team of plastic surgeons, who stated that the second-to-youngest Kardashian-Jenner has had quite a bit of work done. It has been speculated that the supermodel has had lip injections as well as facial fillers.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s younger sister, has made plastic surgery (such as lip injections) mainstream, and many have come forward stating that they have had lip injections in the wake of her trend. In fact, Kylie has started an entire lip kit empire based on her fuller lips.

Kendall Jenner has never stated that she has had plastic surgery, but many have suspected that the most “natural” of the sisters has at least had her nose done. Her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, has admitted to having had face fillers done, saying that she didn’t like the way they looked on her.

The plastic surgeons Radar Online consulted also stated that they believed she might have had her cheeks lifted and filled with Voluma in order to enhance her cheekbones. The plastic surgeon also stated that Kendall may have had her eyebrows lifted a bit, either through a brow lift or Botox injected into her forehead. Only in her early 20s, she is fairly young to start with all of these treatments.

Kendall Jenner is thus far the only one of her siblings to not have a baby, as the rest of her sisters and even brother, Rob Kardashian, have either given birth recently or are expecting. Rumors swirled not long ago that Kendall was expecting with her boyfriend, NBA star Blake Griffin, but they were quickly debunked.

Currently, Kendall is living a glamorous lifestyle as a runway model, appearing on catwalks all over the world. She recently posted a photo of herself riding a horse in the French countryside.