Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Calls Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Creator a ‘Fraud’ In Crypto Takedown

Buterin does not believe Craig Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto, and Wright responded by calling Vitalik a 'twig'

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not believe Australian cryptocurrency entrepreneur Craig Wright is bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto, and called him a “fraud.” Wright responded by dissing Buterin as a “twig.”

Buterin made the comments during a Q&A session after a panel called “Bitcoin, Controversy over Principle” had just wrapped at the 2018 Deconomy Blockchain Conference in Seoul, South Korea on April 3.

Buterin stood up and asked event organizers: “Given that [Craig Wright] makes so many non sequiturs and mistakes, why is this fraud allowed to speak at this conference?” The audience erupted into applause at the fiery jab (see video below).

‘Craig Wright Is Crazy’

In response, Wright, the chief scientist at blockchain firm nChain, tweeted: “Oh well…looks like I broke Vitalek…He is a twig. must remember to be gentle next time.”

Wright also tweeted a snapshot of a character from the animated sitcom Beavis and Butt-head, writing: “Sorry Bevis (sic)…Oh, I mean Vitalek.”

Buterin responded by tweeting: “Craig Wright *is* crazy.” Both cryptocurrency experts had been invited to speak at Deconomy, making for an awkward conference given their mutual dislike.

At the heart of their conflict today is Buterin’s skepticism that Wright is Satoshi Nakamoto, the alias for the mysterious creator of bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap.

Nakamoto’s true identity has never been confirmed, but Craig Wright made headlines in 2016, when he claimed he was Satoshi.

Wright has never fully proven those claims, and obviously, Buterin doesn’t believe him.

As we don't want to screw it up 🙂 Oh well…. looks like I broke Vitalek… 🙂 He is a twig.. must remember to be gentle next time …. https://t.co/cGVdLV9OlT — Dr Craig S Wright (@ProfFaustus) April 3, 2018

Smackdown by Vitalek…. Oh… where are my degrees….. it burns, it burns…https://t.co/hqK9svIZE3 Sorry Bevis… Oh I mean Vitalek pic.twitter.com/efFeat4kp4 — Dr Craig S Wright (@ProfFaustus) April 3, 2018

In 2017, there was rampant speculation that Tesla billionaire Elon Musk was Satoshi Nakamoto after a former intern SpaceX intern, Sahil Gupta, wrote in a blog post on Medium that “Satoshi is probably Elon.”

SpaceX Intern: Elon Musk Is Satoshi Nakamoto

Gupta reasoned: “Elon is a self-taught polymath. He’s repeatedly innovated across fields by reading books on a subject and applying the knowledge. It’s how he built rockets, invented the Hyperloop (which he released to the world as a paper), and could have invented Bitcoin.”

Musk denied the rumors, and recently revealed he’s not a big fan of bitcoin. “I literally own zero cryptocurrency, apart from.25 BTC that a friend sent me many years ago,” Musk confessed on Twitter. Using today’s bitcoin price of about $7,400 a coin, that translates to about $1,850.

Not sure. I let @jack know, but it’s still going. I literally own zero cryptocurrency, apart from.25 BTC that a friend sent me many years ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2018

While Vitalik Buterin may look like a teenage computer whiz, his vast knowledge and expertise in the growing cryptocurrency market is undeniable.

The boyish-looking co-founder of Ethereum recently made Forbes first-ever list of cryptocurrency billionaires. And Buterin, 24, landed at No. 17 in the rankings, with an estimated net worth topping $400 million.

