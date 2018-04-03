Police Rush To ‘Mini-Me’ Actor Verne Troyer’s House In Response To Suicide Call

The 'Austin Powers' actor has been battling alcoholism.

Police reportedly rushed to “Mini-Me” actor Verne Troyer’s house on Monday night in response to a call by the actor’s friend claiming that he was suicidal. According to TMZ, a friend of Verne made the call at around 7:30 p.m. and reported that the Austin Powers actor was drunk, upset, and suicidal. The call was answered by police officers and paramedics, who then reportedly transferred Verne to a hospital to treat him for possible alcohol poisoning.

Verne Troyer is currently being held for 72 hours for evaluation. This is a developing story, and updates will follow.

The 49-year-old has been battling alcoholism for years. He almost died because of it back in 2002 and has checked into rehabs many times. Exactly a year ago, he was admitted to a hospital because of alcohol poisoning. He later checked into a rehab. He had addressed the matter in a touching message posted on Facebook. He started off by pointing out the fact that he has been battling with alcohol addiction for years. He then went on to add that despite the addiction being a struggle for him, he has been trying to fight it day by day. He finally ended the message with a lovely tribute to his well-wishers, thanking them for their support.

“As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day. I want to thank everyone that’s reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this.”

Troyer is notable for his height of just 2 feet, 8 inches (81 centimeters), making him one of the shortest men on earth. He suffers from a rare type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia dwarfism. He first came to worldwide attention in the late 90s/early 2000s for his portrayal of Dr. Evil’s Mini-Me in the Austin Power movie series. His portrayal of Mini-Me is considered by many to be one of the most iconic roles in popular culture. Since then, he has appeared in plenty of other films and TV shows, including the likes of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Two and a Half Men, and Scrubs. In 2014, Troyer appeared in advertisements for the gambling site Bgo.com, where he played the role of “The Boss,” asking people to “come and beat” him and telling them “you can’t beat this.”