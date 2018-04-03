‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: The Verdict Is In For Gabi’s Murder Trial

Will Gabi be sent back to prison for the rest of her life?

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans can expect to see a verdict in Gabi’s murder trial very soon. As many DOOL viewers know, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) is currently accused of killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). However, that is not the case. The person responsible for the murder is actually Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller). Now, Gabi could go to prison for a crime that she didn’t commit.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers by Buzzworthy Radio, Gabi’s fate will be decided during the week of April 9. The jury has heard and seen a lot of incriminating evidence against Gabi over the course of the trial. A person who looks like Gabi and who is wearing Gabi’s coat is seen exiting Andre’s office at DiMera Enterprises shortly after the murder. Gabi was also quoted as saying she wanted to kill Andre for taking her company from her. To make matters even worse, Ms. Hernandez was caught by police trying to get rid of evidence linking her to the murder.

All of this looks very bad. However, Days of our Lives fans watched as Gabi still had the love and support of her close friends, Abigail and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Sadly, that all changed when Abby’s alter-ego, Dr. Laura, took the stand and lied about Gabi making a confession to her. It seems that the jury will have no choice but to convict Gabi after Abigail’s shocking courtroom bombshell. Thankfully, there may still be hope for Gabi.

Abigail’s alter-egos are starting to take over her entire life. In fact, Days of our Lives fans are seeing more of her split personalities than they are of Abby herself. This means that someone is sure to find out Abigail’s shocking secret very soon. Spoilers suggest that Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) may be the person who learns the truth, and that Stefan (Tyler Christopher), who has fallen for Abby’s alter-ego, Gabby, will kidnap the psychiatrist in order to keep Abby from getting medical help that would send Gabby away forever.

In the latest #DAYS, “Abigail” takes the stand at Gabi's trial and drops a bombshell.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/YhalX9TeIa — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 31, 2018

Abby’s complicated mental health issues coming to a head could be exactly what Gabi needs to go free, but Days of our Lives fans may see her get convicted and sent to prison before that time comes.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.