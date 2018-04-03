‘Stranger Things’ Announced As First Maze For Halloween Horror Nights 2018 At Universal Orlando

The first maze has been announced for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, and it is the Upside-Down.

Just a few days ago, Universal Orlando announced the 2018 dates and a special ticket deal for Halloween Horror Nights, but there were no further details about the event. Now, the very first maze has been announced, and fans will be thrilled to know they can venture into the Upside-Down and take on the Demogorgon in the world of Stranger Things.

The hit series from Netflix is indeed going to become a reality later this year when it debuts as a brand new maze at HHN. The announcement was made on the official blog of Universal Orlando, and it is building things up as “From Hawkins to Universal Studios” with the first big reveal for 2018.

Universal is working closely with Netflix to bring the “suspense and supernatural frights” from the first season of Stranger Things. They are re-creating some memorable scenes, the settings of the fantastic ’80s, and even some of the most beloved characters from the series.

Fans will be thrilled to see that they threw #RIPBarb into that part of the announcement.

The first evening of Halloween Horror Nights isn’t until mid-September, but Universal Orlando is making sure fans are excited long before that time comes around.

Making things even more exciting is that the Stranger Things maze will not only be in Orlando but at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore as well.

The Stranger Things maze will follow the storyline, with guests starting off on Mirkwood and moving into the Hawkins National Laboratory to find some trouble. At that point, they will go through familiar locations with great haste as the Demogorgon will be hot on their trail.

Don’t worry, you will step out of Hawkins as it is in the real world and into the Upside-Down on a number of occasions. It’s going to be a frighteningly good time in which you won’t even really know what is up, what is down, or who is actually who.

The dates for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will give guests plenty of opportunities to be scared out of their mind.

September : 14-16. 20-23, 28-30

: 14-16. 20-23, 28-30 October : 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, 31

: 3-7, 10-14, 17-21, 24-28, 31 November: 1-3

For now, there is no official release date for Season 3 of Stranger Things on Netflix, but it has been confirmed to be in the works. While the season is likely not going to come out until 2019, fans will be able to actually live in the world of Hawkins and the Upside-Down at various Universal Studios’ locations later this year. It is just the first of nine haunted mazes coming to Universal Orlando for Halloween Horror Nights, but it’s well worth buying tickets for it now.