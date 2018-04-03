Man Spotted Having Sex With Ninth Hole At A Golf Course

The man was caught pleasuring himself on a golf course in England while filming himself.

Golfers spotted a naked man apparently having sex with the ninth hole of a golf course, according to the Daily Mirror. The man was also filmed pleasuring himself with the flagpole. The incident was captured by surprised golfers who were playing golf on Easter Monday. Steven Gayton spotted the man on the green of Brackenwood Golf Course in Bebington, Merseyside, and uploaded the clip to social media. The footage shows the unknown man lying face down on the grass in the rain, with his shirt off and his pants around his knees. The man was also seen holding a six-foot flag pole to his backside while filming himself.

According to the Sun, Steven said, “He was on his own and it looked like he was doing it for a kick and filming himself doing it.”

Gayton can be heard saying, “There’s a lad f***ing himself, filming it on his phone. He’s filming it on his phone, f***ing his own a**e. Look at that.”

The man places the flagpole back in the hole after about a minute and gets up from the ground, pulls his pants back up, and walks towards the edge of the course like nothing happened.

Steven can be heard shouting after him, “Bagsy ain’t picking that flag out the hole.”

The man can be seen looking around before casually walking off around the side of a bush.

Speaking about the odd incident, Steven said, “It’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever had the misfortune to see. I don’t think he was drunk because he was filming himself.”

Steven witnessed the incident with three of his friends on the course. The strange man probably thought he was alone when he picked the time for his behavior.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said it is investigating the incident, adding, “The incident was reported to police on Monday, April 2, 2018, via a video which had been circulated on social media.”

In another shocking case of paraphilia, a man in New Zealand was caught on camera having sex with the road in the middle of the day in 2016, the Daily Mail reports.