Jared Leto Embarks On A Hitchhiking Trek Across America

The Oscar-winning Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman kicks off a cross-country trek in support of his band’s new album, ‘America’

Jared Leto wants to make hitchhiking great again. The actor-singer has announced that he will hitchhike from New York to Los Angeles as he promotes his band 30 Seconds to Mars’ new album, America. Leto started his week-long trek in the Big Apple when he wandered into Jimmy Fallon’s late-night studio looking for a ride on April 2.

“I’m actually gonna hitchhike across the country,” Leto told Fallon, according to Rolling Stone. “Hopefully [ride] a donkey through the Grand Canyon. What better way to celebrate America then travel around and ask people about their lives? People are gonna watch this and think it’s a gag. I’m actually doing this.”

Leto’s first “ride” may have been a bit of a gag—the rock star was promptly picked up by A$AP Rocky outside of 30 Rockefeller Center. The rapper, who teamed up with 30 Seconds to Mars on the America track, “One Track Mind,” was driving a minivan when he picked up his pal. Leto also stopped in Times Square and Grand Central Station to greet some of his fans and he will also make a stop at Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Chicago’s Skydeck. The unconventional trip will end with 30 Seconds to Mars performing in Los Angeles on April 6, presuming Leto makes it across the country by that time.

Never pick up a hitchhiker unless it’s @jaredleto pic.twitter.com/5RPYWao64v — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 2, 2018

Jared Leto is tweeting about his cross-country trek, using the hashtag #MarsAcrossAmerica. On Monday, the rock singer posted a message to fans, writing, “Today we begin a journey to celebrate the release of our brand new album, available April 6th. I will hitchhike, walk, run, climb, bike and work my way across this beautiful country telling the story of America as we go. #MARSACROSSAMERICA.”

UNION SQUARE NOW#MarsAcrossAmerica — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 2, 2018

CLEVELAND ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME NOW ????????#MARSACROSSAMERICA — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) April 3, 2018

According to People, Jared Leto’s trek across America will include hitchhiking, ride-share services, bicycles, and walking, and as he meets up with his fans the star will reportedly hand out genetic testing kits from 23andMe to encourage them to explore their ancestry. Jared has also promised to shave his bushy beard if America goes to No. 1.

Jared Leto previously told radio host Ryan Seacrest that he was ready for a “pretty adventure” across America.

“I’m going to hitchhike among other things across the country from New York City to Los Angeles,” Jared said, according to E! News. “I’m going to jump on a donkey in a Grand Canyon or take a hot air balloon.”

Leto also told Seacrest that he used to hitchhike “quite a bit” when he was a kid and that he has an affinity for the open road, where he sees a lot of unity, beauty, and inspiration.

30 Seconds to Mars’ album America drops April 6.