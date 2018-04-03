Roseanne Barr Laughs At Trump For Trying To Take Credit For Her Huge Ratings [Video]

The Roseanne star laughed, then responded "It's all me!"

Roseanne Barr was asked by TMZ interviewers to share her thoughts on President Donald Trump trying to take credit for her huge ratings. The 65-year-old who was at LAX on Monday night responded with a sarcastic laugh “Hahahaha”. She then went on to add: “It’s all me!”

Although Roseanne seemed hesitant about speaking further on the matter, she made it pretty clear that she wasn’t going to let Trump get away with taking credit for her massive ratings. Her hit TV show Roseanne which aired for 9 seasons between 1988 and 1997 on ABC was rebooted last week. The season premier received massive ratings with 18.44 million people tuning in. Following the success of the revival’s premier night, the series has already been renewed for an eleventh season.

President Trump, during a speech on infrastructure in Richfield, Ohio on Thursday, boasted that he and his followers were responsible for the massive ratings of the “Roseanne” reboot which aired on Tuesday, Mar 27.

“Look at Roseanne! I called her yesterday! Look at her ratings! “I got a call from Mark Burnett, he did ‘The Apprentice,’ he’s a great guy. He said, ‘Donald, I called just to say hello, and to tell you: did you see Roseanne’s ratings?’ I said, ‘Mark, how big were they?’ They were unbelievable! Over 18 million people! And it was about us! They haven’t figured it out! The fake news hasn’t quite figured it out yet…But they will, and when they do, they’ll become much less fake.”

Check out this TMZ video of Roseanne responding to Trump’s claim: