Roseanne Barr Laughs At Trump For Trying To Take Credit For Her Ratings [Video]

The Roseanne star laughed, then responded "It's all me!"

Roseanne Barr was asked by TMZ interviewers to share her thoughts on President Donald Trump trying to take credit for her huge ratings. The 65-year-old who was at LAX on Monday night responded with a sarcastic laugh, “Hahahaha.” She then went on to add: “It’s all me!”

Although Roseanne seemed hesitant about speaking further on the matter, she made it pretty clear that she wasn’t going to let Trump get away with taking credit for her massive ratings. Her hit TV show Roseanne which aired for 9 seasons between 1988 and 1997 on ABC was rebooted last week. The season premier received massive ratings with 18.44 million people tuning in. Following the success of the revival’s premier night, the series has already been renewed for an eleventh season.

President Trump, during a speech on infrastructure in Richfield, Ohio, on Thursday, boasted that he and his followers were responsible for the massive ratings of the “Roseanne” reboot which aired on Tuesday, Mar 27.

“Look at Roseanne! I called her yesterday! Look at her ratings! “I got a call from Mark Burnett, he did ‘The Apprentice,’ he’s a great guy. He said, ‘Donald, I called just to say hello, and to tell you: did you see Roseanne’s ratings?’ I said, ‘Mark, how big were they?’ They were unbelievable! Over 18 million people! And it was about us! They haven’t figured it out! The fake news hasn’t quite figured it out yet…But they will, and when they do, they’ll become much less fake.”

Check out this TMZ video of Roseanne responding to Trump’s claim.

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, promoting the reboot of their show. Roseanne defended her support for Trump, claiming that she had some disagreement with Hillary’s foreign policy. Goodman was quick to add some humor to Roseanne’s statement, saying, “Because she had one.” The revival of the hit series portrays Roseanne as a character who voted for Trump, mirroring Barr’s real-life conservative stance.

Trump tried to take credit for Roseanne’s massive ratings. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

When Kimmel asked her about her support of Trump, pointing out how she used to be a socially liberal person, Roseanne responded by saying that she was still the same and it “them” that had moved. She went on to add that regardless of who they voted for, a lot of Americans don’t want to see their president fail.

“I’m still the same. You all moved. You all went so f**kin far out, you lost everything. A lot of us, no matter who we voted for, we don’t want to see our president fail. Because we don’t want Pence! Are you sh***ing me? You want Pence? You want Pence for the fricking president?”

Check out the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

Trump reportedly did call Barr following the success of the first episode, a gesture Barr thought was sweet, the New York Daily News reports. The actress spoke about the phone call on Good Morning America on Thursday.