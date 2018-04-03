Vampirina From Disney Junior Reportedly Appearing Soon At Walt Disney World, According to ‘WDW Magic’

One of Disney Junior's most popular characters may soon arrive at Hollywood Studios.

There is already a great Disney Junior presence at Walt Disney World, but another popular character may soon appear to meet guests daily. Guests can already meet Jake the Neverland pirate, Princess Sofia, Doc McStuffins, and some of the Fab Five, but they have been longing to meet Vampirina, and she seems to be on her way. Reports are surfacing that the beloved vampire is going to soon show up at WDW, but when is she going to arrive?

A report from WDW Magic showed up on Tuesday morning and it confirmed that there are indeed plans to bring Vampirina to Walt Disney World very soon. That is about the only thing confirmed, though, as not much else is yet known as to where she will appear or when she will show up.

The most obvious idea is that Vampirina will become a regular character meet-and-greet in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, since that is where many of her co-workers show up. In the Animation Courtyard, there is not only the Disney Junior — Live on Stage attraction but also a series of meet-and-greets right outside of it.

That is really the most fitting location, but only time will tell where she is going to first appear.

Danny Cox

Outside of Disney Junior — Live on Stage, there are four specific meet-and-greet locations situated for guests. In each section, they can get in line to meet Pluto, Doc McStuffins, Princess Sofia, and Jake before or after enjoying the stage show.

Another possibility is for Vampirina to join the character dining experience at Hollywood & Vine which still has Disney Junior characters appearing for breakfast. Currently, guests can see Doc McStuffins, Handy Manny, Jake, and Princess Sofia for breakfast at the very popular dining location.

Lunch and dinner at Hollywood & Vine have different characters as those meals change to Minnie’s Seasonal Dine.

There are always a number of characters from new Disney shows that guests hope will turn into eventual meet-and-greets, but like Miles from Tomorrowland, they don’t always pan out. An official announcement still needs to be made as well as finding a time and place for her to appear, but those visiting Walt Disney World will be pleased to know that Vampirina certainly seems to be on her way.